DANVILLE — Good pitching is supposed to beat good hitting, according to Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman.
On Sunday afternoon at Danville Stadium, that scenario played out perfectly for the Dans.
Right-hander Josh Leerssen, a sophomore at Birmingham Southern College, combined with reliever Landon Tompkins, a junior at Louisiana Tech, to beat the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2-1 before 824 at Danville Stadium.
“You think good pitching will beat good hitting and it was well displayed today,’’ Coleman said. “Josh pitched well for us. We needed him to go deep in the ballgame and he did. It was a nice win.’’
Leerssen made it 6.2 innings, holding the Pistol Shrimp to just 1 run, while striking out 10 and walking just two.
“I actually wanted to finish the inning,’’ said Leerssen. “Unfortunately, the pitch count rules got me and I couldn’t start another batter.
“Landon Came in behind me and shut the door.’’
Tompkins got the final seven outs to pick up his second save of the summer, as he struck out five of the seven batters he faced.
“Landon did a fabulous job,’’ Coleman said. “We kind of have a two-headed monster in the back of our bullpen with him and Kevin Fee.
“Tompkins was one of the first guys out of the pen at Louisiana Tech this spring and we definitely trust him with the ball.’’
The 15 combined strikeouts for Leerssen and Tompkins is the 14th time this summer that Danville pitchers have combined for double-digit strikeouts. Their season high is 18 on June 7 in a win over Alton.
“I’m just doing my job,’’ said Leerssen, who improved to 2-0. “I feel like I threw it pretty well today. My catcher, Gray (Bane) was really working with me. I just trusted my stuff and I was able to get the job done. It felt good.’’
But, what pitches worked the best for Leerssen?
“I felt like my fastball was really working. I was getting a lot of swing-and-miss on my fastball,’’ he said. “My changeup also felt really good. I haven’t been able to throw it the past few outings like I did today. And I was also able to get some swing-and-miss on my curve ball.’’
In other words, it was a really good day on the mound for Leerssen.
Offensively, the Dans (16-8) did just enough to get the victory.
Former Oakwood standout Chase Vinson drove home the game’s first run with a single to center to score Carlos Vasquez, who got the inning started with a one-out triple to center.
Danville increased its lead to 2-0 in the fifth when Jonathon Thomas, who went 2-for-3, scored on a throwing error by Illinois Valley catcher Alton Gyselman attempting to catch Thomas, who was stealing third.
“Get them on, get them over and get them in,’’ said Coleman of his offensive philosophy on Sunday. “We are still adjusting a little bit with the bats and we are also mixing and matching with our lineup. We did just enough to get a good win today.’’
In the bottom of the seventh, Danville outfielder Paxton Kling, the Pennsylvania High School Gatorade Player of the Year, got his first collegiate hit after going hitless in his first five at-bats.
His teammates razzed Kling a little bit, asking him if he wanted to keep the baseball as a memento.
“That’s the beauty of baseball teammates,’’ Coleman said. “He struggled a little out of the gates, but I reminded him that Josh Smith, a current infielder with the Texas Rangers, also struggled in his first few games with the Dans. Look at where he’s at now.’’
With Sunday’s victory, the Dans are tied for first place in Wabash River Division with Terre Haute, both teams are 16-8. Illinois Valley is third at 15-9.
The chase for the first-half title will end next Monday, July 4.
Dans lose Shojinago
On Saturday, Danville Dans catcher Kodey Shojinago, a high school standout from Honolulu, Hawaii, committed to the University of Kansas, found out that he broke a pair of bones his left hand during Friday’s game against the Normal CornBelters.
Shojinago, who was hitting just .111 (2-of-18) but had a .333 on-base average, will be returning home to have surgery within the week.
Coleman hopes to add another catcher this week.
