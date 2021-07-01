PERU —The Danville Dans started a clean slate as the second half of the Prospect League season began with a game against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on Thursday.
The Dans saw themselves down 2-0 in the third inning, but rallied and held on to a 4-3 win over the Pistol Shrimp.
Keshawn Ogans got the scoring going in the first inning with a solo home run for Illinois Valley and the Pistol Shrimp would score again in the third inning when Justin Rios scored on a fielder's choice.
Danville would get on the board with a home run by Angelo Peraza in the fourth inning and would added two runs in the seventh when Mike Marsh hit a home run and Damian Stone scored on a single by Danny Becerra after reaching on an error, stealing a base and advancing to third on a passed ball.
Marsh scored on a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and the Dans would need that insurance run as Illinois Valley scored in the ninth on a home run by Damen Castillo. After the home run, Jake Leger would settle down and get his fifth save of the season.
Jackson Torsey got the win on the mound, going two scoreless innings with just one walk. Starter Patrick Dunn when six innings and had five strikeouts.
Becerra had two hits and a RBI, while Peraza had two RBIs and Marsh had a RBI.
The Dans continue their road trip as they will play the Terre Haute Rex today at 6:30 p.m.
