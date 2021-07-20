CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Danville Dans hit the road over the weekend to face off with the Chillicothe Paints.
The series started on Saturday and it was not good for Danville as they lost 10-0 in seven innings.
Ben Higgins had two hits with a double for Danville, while Kace Garner had a double.
Patrick Dunn took the loss, going five innings with seven strikeouts and gave up four hits and two runs.
After Dunn left, Jaxen Forrester got through the sixth, but the Paints scored seven runs on him in the seventh before giving way to Brandon Willoughby. Willoughby would give up the final run as Chillicothe won by 10-run rule.
Collin Summerhill, Kent Reeser and Ben Gbur each had two RBIs for the Paints.
The start of Sunday’s game saw the Dans get behind 2-0 after seven innings, but then the offense woke up.
In the eighth inning, Keenan Taylor and Angelo Peraza each had a RBI single to tie things up for Danville. In the ninth, Danny Becerra and Higgins each made base on walks, which set up Cooper McMurray, who hit a three-run home run to give the Dans the game 5-2.
Garrett Rennie got the win, going one inning with a strikeouts, while Jake Leger picked up his seventh save of the season.
Taylor and Becerra each had two hits for Danville.
Trey Smith had three hits for Chilicothe, while Alex Ledwick had two hits and a RBI, Reeser had a RBI and Ryley Preece had two hits.
The series pitted two teams who are second in their respective divisions in the second half of the Prospect League season. The Dans are six games back of the Lafayette Aviators, while the Paints are two and a half games back of the Johnstown Mill Rats.
The Dans’ week will be full of games with the Terre Haute Rex. These series of games will start tonight at 6:30 p.m. as the Dans will host the Rex at Danville Stadium. After games Wednesday and Thursday at Terre Haute, the Dans return to Danville Stadium Friday and Saturday to play the Rex and the series ends Sunday at Terre Haute.
