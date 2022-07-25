DANVILLE — In a nine-inning baseball game, each team has 27 outs to score as many runs as they can.
And it doesn’t matter when those runs cross the plate.
That was never more evident then Saturday night at Danville Stadium as the Danville Dans scored three times in the seventh and three more times in the eighth to beat the O’Fallon Hoots 8-7 in a Prospect League baseball game.
“We play the game hard for 27 outs,’’ said Danville manager Eric Coleman. “We found a way to scratch out one in the fifth, one in the sixth and then three in the seventh and three in the eighth.
“This game shows the character of the team. Our guys never quit and we kept going strong until the last out.’’
Will Carpenter got the scoring started for Danville, which improves to 35-10 on the season, when he stole third and scored on an errant throw by O’Fallon catcher Kaden Byrne.
The Dans would add another run in the sixth on an RBI groundout by Carpenter, but each of those single runs were answered by the Hoots, who eventually took a 7-2 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Danville finally put a crooked number on the scoreboard thanks to a RBI-single by Bryce Chance followed by a 2-run single by Jack Ellis, cutting the O’Fallon lead to 7-5.
But this time, the Hoots didn’t have an answer as Danville reliever Nathaniel Brouse (2-2) retired the side in order in the top of the eighth.
“Brouse putting up a zero in the top of the eighth was a key point in that game,’’ Coleman said. “He shut down their momentum and gave us a chance to come back.’’
In the bottom half of the frame, Danville loaded the bases on a walk to Paxton Kling, an infield single by Carlos Vasquez and Chase Vinson reaching on an error.
O’Fallon reliever Jonah Callaghan uncorked a wild pitch allowing the Dans to pull within 7-6 and then he saw one of his fastballs get crushed by Danville third baseman Keenan Taylor for a 2-run double to center.
“Big-time players made big-time plays,’’ Coleman said. “Keenan made one tonight. If he would have pulled that pitch, it would have been a 3-run homer, but he hit it to the biggest part of the ballpark.
“There is a reason why we brought him back this summer. He loves to hit and that was a big one tonight.’’
Taylor, who is now tied for second on the team with 26 RBIs, said his big hit was a result of his previous at-bats against the Hoots.
“They had been blowing fastballs by me all day,’’ he said. “They went to the well one too many times and I was finally able to get good wood on one.
“It feels good to keep this rolling.’’
With the victory, Danville improves to 14-1 in the Prospect League’s second half and they have a 3.5-game lead over the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp for the second-half title in the Wabash River Division. The Dans have already secured it playoff spot by winning the first half.
Saturday’s game was also a homecoming for O’Fallon shortstop Andy Bunton.
The former Danville High and Danville Area Community College standout is a rising junior at Maryville University in St. Louis.
Bunton went 1-for-4 against the Dans with a 2-run double off the left-field wall in the fourth inning for O’Fallon. He was actually just a few feet from his first-ever home run at Danville Stadium.
“It was awesome being back here tonight,’’ Bunton said. “I thought I was done playing here two years ago, but to get this opportunity to come back was awesome.’’
And what about just missing a home run?
“That’s happened to me a couple of times here,’’ said Bunton with a big smile. “I wouldn’t call it a curse. I will take a double off the ball every day, I just want to keep hitting balls hard.’’
The best part of that hit was the reaction from his fan club, comprised of former Danville High classmates, teachers and staff from Danville Area Community College.
“That was probably one of the loudest baseball moments that I have been a part of during my playing career,’’ said Bunton. “It was tough not to smile at second base.’’
And of course, the loudest of his supporters was former teammate and current Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin.
“It’s always good to have a guy like Caleb Griffin in the crowd,’’ Bunton said. “I can’t thank all of my buddies enough for being here tonight.’’
It turned out to be Bunton’s final game of the summer, as his college coaches want him to take some time off before the start of fall baseball.
“There have been some ups-and-downs this summer,’’ said Bunton, who batted .301 with 16 runs scored, nine RBIs and six stolen bases. “It was good to get some at-bats this summer after a good season at school this spring.’’
Dans rained out in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE — Sunday’s contest between the Danville Dans and the Terre Haute Rex was postponed because of inclement weather at Bob Warn Stadium.
The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Friday, Aug. 5 with the first-game scheduled for 4 p.m. (Central).
