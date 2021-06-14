DANVILLE — Three weeks into the Prospect League season and the Danville Dans found themselves just three outs away from a losing record.
That's not something that Danville fans have seen from the Dans since the 2014 season, especially after they opened the year with four straight wins.
But that's where the Dans were on Sunday as they trailed the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6-4 heading into the ninth inning at Danville Stadium.
Cooper McMurray came off the bench to deliver a two-run homer in the ninth to tie the contest at 6-6 and then designated hitter Tony Castonguay lined a double down the left-field line that scored Keenan Taylor with the winning run as Danville defeated Illinois Valley 7-6.
"We have been struggling a little bit, hopefully, this is a turning point for the summer,'' said Castonguay as the Dans had lost six of their last eight entering Sunday's game. "Our goal when the inning started was just to get two to tie it up.
"Once we did that, then we started thinking about it winning.''
Getting the game tied up at 6-6 started with right fielder Dustin Allen drawing a leadoff walk from Illinois Valley reliever Jack Feely.
With the tying run coming to the plate, Danville manager Eric Coleman decided to play the power card in his deck, sending the left-handed hitting McMurray to the plate.
"Cooper was getting the day off with them starting a left-hander,'' Coleman said. "It turned out to be well-scripted. Dustin gets on base and we have Cooper run into one.''
McMurray drilled a 3-2 pitch from Feely over the right-field fence as Pistol Shrimp outfielder Will Worthington went face first into the right-field wall.
"It turned out to be the perfect day off,'' said McMurray of his second homer this summer. "Things were not falling right for us in the first eight innings. I was able to pay attention to their pitcher and pick up his sequencing of pitches.
"When the time came in the ninth, I was ready to capitalize on what I had seen.''
Did McMurray know that he had hit a game-tying homer when it came off of his bat?
"There was no doubt in my mind,'' he said. "It was a big-time moment and I showed a little emotion after hitting it.''
Feely came back to strikeout Danville's Jonathon Thomas and Kobe Andrade before hitting Taylor with a 2-0 offering to give Castonguay the opportunity to be a hero. The sophomore-to-be from the University of Kansas delivered with a liner that got between Illinois Valley third baseman Colton Coca and the foul line.
"I saw it the whole way and it was clearly fair,'' said Coleman, who coaches third base for the Dans. "I was sending Keenan no matter what.''
Taylor scored without a throw, setting off your typical celebration.
"It was electric,'' said Castonguay.
While the offensive guys get the majority of the credit for the come-from-behind victory, Coleman noted that the Danville bullpen, which threw 6.2 innings of shutout relief, gave those guys that opportunity.
"There is a reason why teams win games in the late innings like that,'' said Coleman. "Our bullpen was lights out. They kept us in the game and we found a way to get the offense rolling to get the win.
"I think our bullpen is one of the best in the league, if not 'the best' in the league. I want those guys on my side every night.''
Left-hander Kade Snell handled the first four innings of relief, holding the Pistol Shrimp to just two hits as he walked none and struck out four. He was followed by Jaxen Forrester who had 1.2 innings of hitless relief to go along with two strikeouts. And finally it was Jake Leger with a perfect ninth inning as he is credited with the victory.
Coleman added that Sunday's win was also a reward for his team as they spent nearly all day Sunday getting the field ready for action after having games rained out on Tuesday and Friday this week.
"We wanted to play and it was a long day,'' Coleman said. "I wish we were playing on Monday, but we will be ready on Tuesday.''
After a league-wide off day on Monday, Danville will begin an five-game stretch over three days with a 6:30 p.m. contest on Tuesday against the Alton River Dragons, who beat the Dans 8-4 last Thursday in Alton.
And then it's a Wednesday doubleheader at Springfield followed by a doubleheader on Thursday at Danville Stadium against the Champion City Kings.
"Hopefully this win gives us a little momentum going into our next stretch of games,'' McMurray said.
