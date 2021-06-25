PERU — The Danville Dans hit the road on Friday to continue a series with the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.
After an 11-4 win on Thursday, the Dans started the scoring with a run in the top of the third, but the Pistol Shrimp tied the game in their half of the inning and scored three runs in the fourth as they would go on to win 5-2.
The Dans scored their first run when an error brought in Johnathan Thomas. Illinois Valley would score on a RBI singles by Blake Atkins to tie things up and took the lead for good on a three-run home run by Logan Delgado.
The Pistol Shrimp added another run in the seventh and the Dans scored in the eighth on a RBI single by Cooper McMurray.
McMurray and Damian Stone each had two hits for Danville, while Josh Emanuels had six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings, while Hayden Birdsong had seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.
With the Lafayette Aviators' 14-9 win over West Virginia, the Dans are 1 1/2 games behind the Aviators for the Wabash Valley Division lead.
The Dans will return to Danville Stadium on Saturday to face the Pistol Shrimp for a 6:30 p.m. start.
