LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Danville Dans faced a win or else situation on Tuesday against the Lafayette Aviators.
The Dans had to win Tuesday and Wednesday to overtake the Aviators to win the Wabash Valley Conference for the first half of the season and get a berth for the playoffs.
But after taking a 3-2 lead in the seventh, the Dans lost the lead in the eighth as Lafayette scored four runs to win the game, 6-3, and the first-half title.
Danville starter Jacob Hasty started the game wild and a wild pitch would bring in the first run of the game for Lafayette. The Aviators added a sacrifice fly in the second for a 2-0 lead.
The lead stood for the Aviators until the seventh. Cooper McMurray started with a walk and Damian Stone would bring him in with an RBI triple. Tony Castonguay would drive Stone in with a single and he would later score on a Dustin Allen RBI single for the lead.
The eighth inning started with an out for the Aviators, but two singles and a loaded the bases. With another walk, Lafayette tied the game up and would take the lead with a single by Tanner Craig that Johnathan Thomas could not come up with and scored two more runs.
In the ninth, Danny Becerra had a two-out triple, but the Dans could not come back.
The Dans and Aviators will play each other again on Wednesday with a special 10:05 a.m. time.
