DANVILLE — Some people are never satisfied.
You can count the Danville Dans as being part of that group.
They clinched a spot in the Prospect League playoffs a week ago when the won the Wabash River Division first-half title, but for this team, that isn't enough.
"Winning is the only thing that matters,'' said Danville infielder Will Carpenter. "We are not satisfied with winning the first half. We also want to win the second half. We want to win the playoffs and ultimately, the championship.''
With that mindset, the Dans have started the second half with four straight victories including a 4-2 triumph on Saturday night against the Lafayette Aviators as Carpenter delivered the game-winning two-run single in the sixth inning.
"That was definitely the key to the game,'' Danville manager Eric Coleman said. "It was a big boost for Will. Hopefully we can get him going a little bit. He's been putting together better at-bats recently and if we can get him going, that will only help our offense.''
Carpenter snapped a 3-for-26 slump with his single to right in the sixth inning that broke a 1-1 tie with Lafayette.
But the infielder from Wichita State was quick to deflect any recognition.
"The way that we are playing right now says a lot about our pitching staff,'' he said. "They have pitched their tails off since the second half has started.
"We have cleaned some things up defensively and we are getting some timely hits, but those guys are giving us a chance to win every night.''
On Saturday, it was the reigning Prospect League Pitcher of the Week, Colby Downard, and right-handed reliever Landon Tompkins combining to keep the Aviators hitters in check.
Downard went 5.2 innings, allowing just one run on four hits while walking three and striking out eight.
Tompkins finished off the final 3.1 innings, allowing just one run on two hits, while walking one and striking out four. Tompkins was officially credited with the victory as he improves to 3-1 this summer.
"We are putting it all together,'' Coleman said. "Our pitching has been outstanding. Colby pitched well tonight and then we brought in Landon and extended him a little bit.''
The 3.1 innings for Tompkins, a rising senior at Louisiana Tech, was his longest outing this summer.
"Landon has done that at (Louisiana Tech),'' Coleman said. "He was well rested, so we had no problem extending him out like that.
"Tonight just shows that good pitching always beats good hitting.''
The Dans (25-9 overall) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Keenan Taylor drove home Jonathan Thomas with a sacrifice fly to right field.
Lafayette (15-18 overall) tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Ethan Bedgood.
The next home game for the Dans is Tuesday night when they will once again host the Aviators in a 6:30 p.m. contest at Danville Stadium. It will be a Two-Buck Tuesday with $2 admission, $2 hot dogs, $2 soft drinks and $2 on select beers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.