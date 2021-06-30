LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After losing 6-3 on Tuesday and a shot at the Wabash Valley first-half title, the Danville Dans tried to salvage the series against the Lafayette Aviators on Wednesday.
But the Dans’ offense was stymied in the seven-inning game as they only had two hits as they lost to the Aviators 7-0.
Danny Becerra and Keenan Taylor each got a hit for Danville, but the team struck out 10 times against Lafayette pitchers Chase Stratton and Nolan Lebamoff.
The Aviators had nine hits with three home runs by Tanner Craig, Carlos Contreras and Drew Behling.
Colton Smith took the loss for the Dans. After getting through the first inning scoreless, Smith gave up four hits and three runs in the second inning before leaving the game for Jackson Nichols.
Danville entered the two-game series with the Aviators a game behind and had to win both games to win the first-half title and a berth in the Prospect League Playoffs.
In Tuesday’s game, the Dans took a 3-2 lead in the seventh, but lost the lead in the eighth as Lafayette scored four runs to win 6-3.
Danville starter Jacob Hasty started the game wild and a wild pitch would bring in the first run of the game for Lafayette. The Aviators added a sacrifice fly in the second for a 2-0 lead.
The lead stood for the Aviators until the seventh. Cooper McMurray started with a walk and Damian Stone would bring him in with an RBI triple. Tony Castonguay would drive Stone in with a single and he would later score on a Dustin Allen RBI single for the lead.
The eighth inning started with an out for the Aviators, but two singles and a loaded the bases. With another walk, Lafayette tied the game up and would take the lead with a single by Tanner Craig that Johnathan Thomas could not come up with and scored two more runs.
In the ninth, Becerra had a two-out triple, but the Dans could not come back.
The Dans continue their road trip today against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp and return to Danville Stadium on Friday to face the Pistol Shrimp for a 6:30 p.m. start.
