DANVILLE — If the first game of the Danville Dans’ final homestand is an example, it could be an successful and eventful weekend.
The Dans were able to get past the Alton River Dragons 5-4 in the 12th inning after Cade Nelis was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
We will take any way to win a ball game. He was hit by the pitch and it was a way,” Dans manager Eric Coleman said. “It is up there, but I have seen even crazier times and finishes but I am glad we are on the right side of things.”
Before Nelis got hit, Damian Stone got a hit that loaded the bases and could have won the game, but Coleman — who was coaching third base, held up Keenan Taylor.
Their outfielder bobbled the ball before that and Keenan is not the fastest guy, so I held him,” Coleman said. “But once again, we were able to get the win.”
The hit by pitch ended a tight game that combined key hits with key pitching turns from both staffs.
“It was a good ball game with two teams playing hard,” Coleman said. “I have known (Alton coach Darrell Handlesman) for a long time and we had battles in the Northwest League and their guys played hard. I thought it was a great baseball game from both teams. I commend our guys for battling, playing and competing and we were fortunate enough to get the win.”
The Dans started scoring in the second inning when Johnathon Thomas drove him in with single. Keenan Taylor drove in the second run of the game with an RBI double and Thomas drove in Castonguay again with a triple in the sixth.
Danville was up 3-1 before Alton scored in the seventh and would take the lead in the eighth on a double by Nick Neibauer that drove in two runs to give the River Dragons a 4-3 lead.
In the ninth, Thomas got a single and stole a base before scoring on a RBI by Danny Becerra to send the game to extra innings.
In extra innings, Jake Leger — who lost the save in the eighth — earned the win with six strikeouts in five innings. Jaxen Forrester got the start, going five innings with eight strikeouts and Marc Lidd pitched two innings with five strikeouts.
“(Forrester’s) pitch county got up there and we brought in Marc Lidd and he did a great job,” Coleman said. “We brought in Jake for his longest outing of the summer and he pitched well.”
Thomas ended up with three hits and two RBIs, while Nelis, Taylor and Becerra each had one and Stone and Castonguay each had two hits.
“I just stuck to what I have been doing. I have been seeing the ball well and I was seeing it very well today. It was almost like a beach ball,” Thomas said. “I just really wanted to bring him because I had been struggling with runners in scoring position and today was that day to break out and it felt good.”
“He is starting to swing the bat well as of late,” Coleman said. “He has been working on going the opposite way in batting practice and he had good discipline at the plate tonight and we hope he can finish the summer strong.”
The Dans continued the key homestead with a doubleheader Friday against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp and will have another doubleheader Sunday against the Lafayette Aviators. The Dans will also play Lafayette on Saturday as they will try to make a run for the second-half Wabash Valley Division title.
“It is very important,” Thomas said. “It s a very close race for a playoff spot, so we have to come out and win these games
“Every game is important and we have to come ready to play,” Coleman said. “We have seven innings to play and after that, we have seven innings after that. Our mindset is that we have to be ready and be able to compete for 14 innings.”
The Dans lost the first game of Friday’s doubleheader to the Pistol Shrimp 4-3. Chase Vinson had two RBIs and Kollyn All had three hits and a RBI, but Illinois Valley scored four runs in the sixth to steal the win.
More of that game and the results of the second game will be on www.dancomnews.com
