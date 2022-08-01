DANVILLE — Owning the best record in the Prospect League is possible when a team doesn't have losing streaks.
For only the third time this summer, the Danville Dans lost back-to-back games on Saturday night as Champion City swept a doubleheader with Danville 6-5 in nine inning and 8-5.
The Dans came in Sunday's contest with the O'Fallon Hoots looking to avoid its first three-game losing streak and they did just that thanks to some timely hitting.
Bryce Chance and Cam Swanger delivered two-out, run-scoring hits in the eighth inning as the Dans defeated the Hoots 10-6 before 1,500 fans at Danville Stadium.
"We have to bounce back, that's what good teams do,'' said Danville manager Eric Coleman. "It was a quick turnaround, but if these guys want to play at the next level, they are going to have to learn how to play after longer bus rides.
"Our guys bounced back and did a good job today. We were able to scratch out a victory.''
Chance, who went 3-for-4, had the go-ahead hit for Danville (39-13 overall) in the bottom of the eight, driving home Carlos Vasquez, who got the inning started with an infield single.
"Just getting runners on base was the key in that inning,'' Chance said. "We knew we didn't have to take one big swing to win that game. If we just got runners on base and put some pressure on them, we knew we could win that game.''
But, what is like to be at the plate with the go-ahead run on third base with two outs?
"It's what you dream about,'' Chance said. "In every baseball game, you think that you could be the one that gets the winning hit. You have to have pride in yourself when you get into that spotlight.
"My key is remembering that I have been playing this game since I was 6-years old. The only thing that has changed is the stages. If just a little bigger stage as you grow up and get older, but you still know what to do for your team.''
After Trey Higgins III was hit by a pitch, Swanger followed with a 2-run single to right-center that gave the Dans a 9-6 advantage and they increased that lead to 10-6 when Paxton Kling was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
"Our key this season is that we get into people's bullpens and it give us a good chance to win,'' Coleman said. "We got deep into O'Fallon's and we were able to scratch across four runs in the eighth for the win.''
Conversely, Danville's bullpen settled down after giving up four runs in the fifth and sixth innings that allowed O'Fallon (25-29) to tie the contest at 6-6.
Left-hander John Gassler held the Hoots to just two hits over the final three innings as he picked up the victory to improve to 4-0 this summer.
"Honestly, today was a struggle,'' said Gassler, who gave up two runs in the sixth. "I let that first inning get to me a little bit. I came out more relaxed after that.''
He also accepted the fact that he didn't has his full assortment of pitches.
"Normally, I have a five-pitch arsenal, but I could only use three of them today,'' said Gassler. "I had to be a little more careful of what I was throwing.
"Some days, you only have your C-plus stuff and you have to look yourself in the mirror and admit, 'that's what I'm working with today'."
Danville right-hander Josh Leerssen, who came into Sunday's game without allowing an earned run in 20.1 innings, went just four innings for the Dans, allowing two runs — only one earned.
"Today was just a tune-up for Josh,'' Coleman said. "We wanted to keep him on schedule to start the playoff game next Sunday. So he only threw about 60 pitches and now, he can get his running and throwing in this week to be ready for next Sunday.''
With Sunday's victory, the Danville Dans are two wins away from equaling the franchise record for wins in a season (41) and are two wins or two Chillicothe losses from securing home-field advantage through the Prospect League Playoffs.
Champion City 6-8
Danville 5-5
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Champion City outfielder Edrick Padilla was a one-man wrecking crew for the Kings at Davidson Stadium.
Padilla was 4-of-9 in the doubleheader sweep of the Danville Dans with three homers and six RBIs, including the game-winning homer in the ninth inning of game 1 (6-5) and then the eventual game-winning homer, a 3-run shot during a 7-run sixth inning in game 2 (8-5).
"They hadn't beaten us all summer, but give them credit and give Padilla credit for a big night,'' Coleman said.
The Kings also got nice performances out of their bullpen as Tyler Wynkoop and Kyle Mahon (1-2) allowed just one unearned run in 4.1 innings in the opener, while Noah Penney (1-2) had two shutout innings in the nightcap.
