TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Danville Dans have had some tough games, win or loss, in the last week.
But on Friday, the Dans were able to take all of their frustrations out on the Terre Haute Rex.
Danville scored in the first four innings and had 11 hits as they would beat the Rex 10-0 in eight innings.
Angelo Peraza got everything going in the first inning with an RBI double, while Dustin Allen had a RBI single in the second and Damian Stone hit a solo home run in the third. The Dans added three more runs in the fourth when Peraza drove in a run on a groundout and Cooper McMurray and Nick Constantine each had RBI doubles.
In the seventh, Allen would hit a two-RBI single and in the eighth, Justin Long drove in two with a double.
The Danville pitching staff made sure the game would end early as Jacob Reed went seven innings with seven strikeouts and gave up five hits. Brandon Willoughby gave up a hit in the eighth.
The Dans will play the Rex again today and will return home on Sunday to face the Springfield Sliders.
