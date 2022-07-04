DANVILLE — After losing to the Cape Catfish on Saturday night, the Danville Dans really didn't celebrate clinching the first-half title in the Prospect League's Wabash River Division.
Being held to just five hits, committing four errors and walking six batters does tend to damper the situation.
So on Sunday afternoon, the Dans returned to their winning ways, beating the Champion City Kings 9-1 before 815 at Danville Stadium.
And after their customary victory photo, Danville manager Eric Coleman got a early shower as catcher Will Portera and third baseman Keenan Taylor combined to douse Coleman with Gatorade water bucket.
"That actually feels good,'' said Coleman as his Dans finish the first half with a 21-9 record.
The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp finished second at 20-11 with the Terre Haute Rex third at 19-11 and the Lafayette Aviators were last at 14-16.
Taylor was a big reason why the Dans had so much success on Sunday, he went 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
Right-hander Josh Leerssen improved to 3-0 with five shutout innings of one-hit baseball.
For the complete recap of Sunday's game see Tuesday's editions of the Commercial-News both in print and online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.