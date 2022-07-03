DANVILLE — Coming into Saturday's game, the Danville Dans knew they could clinch the first-half title in the Wabash River Division with a win over the Cape Catfish and the Terre Haute Rex losing one of their two games against the Champion City Kings.
First and foremost, the Dans wanted to take care of the first part of that equation but the Catfish had other ideas.
Cape scored three times in the first inning on its way to a 9-2 victory over Danville.
"We were not good in any phase tonight,'' said Danville manager Eric Coleman, noting that his pitchers walked six batters, his defense committed four errors and his offense produced just five hits. "You are pretty much not going to win any ballgame like that.''
Danville centerfielder Jonathon Thomas was already looking forward to today's contest with Champion City — the final game of the first half for the Dans.
"Unfortunately, we didn't win this game but we have another chance tomorrow,'' he said.
Not realizing that Terre Haute has lost both games of Saturday's doubleheader with Champion City, 7-2 and 9-4, dropping the Rex (18-11) a full two games behind the Dans (20-9) and the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (19-11) are now in second 1.5 games back.
But neither Terre Haute nor Illinois Valley can catch Danville and the Dans are the 2022 first half champions of the Prospect League's Wabash River Division.
"I didn't know that,'' said Thomas, who was a member of the 2021 Danville team that lost to Lafayette in the division playoffs. "It's bittersweet. Kind of mad or sad that we lost this game; but bigger picture, we won the first-half title and get a chance to host the playoff game.''
As first-half champions, the Dans will host the second-half champion or the team with the second best overall record in the division in a one-game playoff on Sunday, Aug. 7 at Danville Stadium.
So, does it matter how Danville won the first-half title?
"It doesn't matter to me if we came in the front door or the backdoor,'' Coleman said. "Getting into the playoffs and being able to host a playoff game is pretty satisfying.
"As long as we are in and we have a chance to get a ring, that's all that matters.''
And Coleman added, that Danville will keep the same mindset over the next 31 games in 35 days.
"We are not done. We still want to have the best record in the league,'' he said. "I think we have the best club with the best coaching staff, and we have to prove that on the field.
"I don't like to lose.''
And that's even the case when he is playing one of his coaching buddies like Cape's Steve Larkin.
"That's Larkin's first win against me. So, he will get to enjoy it on their 3-hour bus ride to Alton,'' said Coleman, who had won the three previous meetings with the Catfish, including a 12-3 triumph on Friday night in Cape Girardeau, Mo. "We got them pretty good last night and good teams respond. They have a good club and their record doesn't indicate what kind of team they have over there.
"I have a lot of respect for Larkin and his staff. There is reason why they are the defending champions.''
The Catfish improved to 11-18 with the victory and their only chance of making the postseason will come in the Prospect League's second half.
"Hopefully, they can get things turned around the second half and we can see them in the playoffs,'' said Coleman.
One thing is certain, the Dans cannot play like they did on Saturday night if they want to win the Prospect League title.
"This hasn't happened to us in a while,'' said Coleman, whose team had its five-game win streak snapped on Saturday. "We have to flush it and come back to work tomorrow.''
Cape right-hander Griffin Lohman (3-2) held Danville to just two runs — only one earned — on two hits while striking out seven in six innings.
"He kept us off-balance,'' Coleman said. "I also through our guys got a little bit out of their zone, swinging the bats.''
Marshall Brown threw three scoreless innings of relief for the Catfish to pick up his first save.
Danville pitchers combined for six walks which directly led to four runs for Cape.
"We have to do a better job of competing in the zone, no fear of contact,'' Coleman said. "Walks lead to a lot of runs being scored. When you do that, you are not going to win.''
One bright spot for Danville was left fielder Paxton Kling going 2-for-4 — it was his first multi-hit game in six games this summer.
