DANVILLE — Development is a key word in the Prospect League.
Whether getting young players ready for the next collegiate season or it’s getting older collegiate players ready for a future in the professional game, everyone comes to the summer wooden-bat league with a goal of getting better.
Part of that development is not only learning to be successful but it’s also learning how to deal with disappointment.
In the first week of the Prospect League season, the Danville Dans have already taken strides in both areas.
After starting with back-to-back wins over Illinois Valley and Lafayette, Danville suffered back-to-back losses to Terre Haute, including a 17-7 setback on Saturday night.
With one one game left in the week, the Dans needed another win over Aviators and they got with a 5-2 triumph, thanks in part to 11 strikeouts in six innings by Josh Leerssen.
“I told these guys during our post game talk today, good teams comeback,’’ Coleman said. “We got run-ruled yester, we had to flush it, come back to work and protect the house.
“Our guys did a good job of that. Outstanding job by Josh. He gave us a chance and we had the one big inning to win the ball game.’’
The Dans (3-2) got all the offense it would need — five runs — in the bottom of the sixth.
Wesley Helms, who has a hit in all five games this season for the Dans, got things started with a run-scoring single to right-center.
“We started off strong, but we’ve struggled the last two nights. It was definitely nice to bounce back tonight to win the week,’’ said Helms, who is hitting .421 with 1 homer and three RBIs. “Winning the week helps give you a little momentum going into the next week.
“Honestly, it’s not always easy to move on when you have had two really bad games in a row, but we did a really good job today.’’
Coleman said he is pleased with how Helms, the son of former Major Leaguer Wes Helms who played with Atlanta, Milwaukee and Florida, has started this summer season.
“His dad was a 13-year veteran, so there is obviously some good pedigree there,’’ Coleman said. “He is behind two All-American guys at Auburn, but he has a chance to be an impact guy next year. That’s why Auburn sent him here for the summer.
“Our job is development and winning, typically, takes care of that.’’
Helms admitted it’s been a very busy first week with the Dans.
“I think we have a talented club. We just to have to play together and do the simple things,’’ he said.
And did he anticipate his early-season success?
“Baseball is so up and down, you never know what you are going get — especially when it comes to hitting,’’ he added.
The Dans added four more runs in that sixth inning. Two scoring on infield singles by Will Carpenter and BJ Banyon and the other two scored on bases-loaded walks to Mitchell Austin and Kaito Hara.
“The offensive philosophy doesn’t change — get ‘em on, get ‘em over and get ‘em in,’’ Coleman said. “We have guys still getting used to using the wood bats and some of them are getting used to playing on a consistent basis. Our bats will come around.
“You have to have good pitching, good defense and good hitting. That is what a championship club is going to do.’’
Leerssen took care of the good pitching on Sunday.
The right-hander from Birmingham Southern threw six shutout innings, allowing just three hits while walking two and striking out 11 — a season high for the Dans.
“He pitched his heart out,’’ Coleman said. “He threw strikes and competed in the zone. He was a bulldog out there.’’
In its first five games this summer, Danville pitchers have recorded 60 strikeouts — an average of 12 per game.
“I’m really impressed with the arms that we have so far,’’ said Coleman, noting that a few pitchers are still involved in postseason tournaments. “I’m going to check the scoreboard and see who has been eliminated. The cavalry is on its way, so to speak.’’
One cause for concern on Sunday, right-hander Seaver Sheets had to leave with two outs in the eight with some elbow issues.
“He had a little issue in the fall, as well,’’ Coleman said. “We will know more after we get him checked out.’’
Danville is back in action on Tuesday night with a 6:30 p.m. contest against the Alton River Dragons, the only undefeated team remaining in the Prospect League at 5-0.
It’s the first Two-Buck Tuesday of the summer as admission to the game is just $2. Additionally, hot dogs, sodas and select beers are also $2.
