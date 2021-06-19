DANVILLE — Danny Becerra knew exactly what he had to do on Friday night for the Danville Dans.
With the game tied at 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Becerra came to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded.
"It's what every kid thinks about in their backyard,'' he said. "You just try to have a slow heartbeat and see what happens.''
Becerra saw five pitches from Chillicothe reliever Jake Silverstein, three of them were called balls and he fouled two off and on the sixth pitch, Becerra hit a sharp groundball up the middle, right over second base.
Dustin Allen, who got the inning started with a one-out single, and Javon Fields, who reached on an error, scored to give the Dans a 7-5 lead while Michael Marsh was thrown out, trying to score from first.
"If the guys get on base, they did the hard part, so you have to do your job and get them in,'' added Becerra, a freshman from Towson University. "You just need to get the job done anyway that you can.''
That wound up being the game-winning hit for the Dans, who held on for a 7-6 victory over the Paints in a Prospect League contest before 657 fans at Danville Stadium.
"Two-out hits win ball games,'' said Danville manager Eric Coleman. "He was able to put the ball in play and good things happened.
"It's a good win at home and we look forward to getting after it (on Saturday).''
For the first five innings on Friday night, it was a classic pitcher's duel between Danville's Hayden Birdsong, a freshman from Eastern Illinois University, and Zach Kendall, a senior from the University of Rio Grande.
The Dans got to Kendall in the sixth for four runs with Cooper McMurray delivering an run-scoring single and Fields capping the frame with an RBI-double.
Chillicothe responded with a 5-run seventh to take a 5-4 lead. Birdsong, who reached his maximum pitch count in the inning, wound up surrendering two runs in 6.2 innings. It was a big bounce back for Birdsong, who got roughed up for six runs in 2.1 innings on Sunday.
"He had a good week of preparation,'' Coleman said. "He came in and we worked this week to get him right. That is what we want from Birdie. He pitched his butt off and he competed for us.''
But, what about the 5-run seventh for the Paints?
"We have to do a better job,'' Coleman said. "The umpire squeezed us a little bit, but that's part of the game. We have to make better pitches.
"We can't give up big innings like that.''
Danville came back to tie the contest at 5-5 on a sacrifice fly by Becerra.
"We could have gotten deflated when they took the lead, but good ballclubs don't let that effect them,'' Coleman said. "We kept playing, scratching and clawing. We overcame the deficit and we were fortunate to get the win.''
With the victory, the Dans (12-7 overall) improve to 5-1 this week with games left on Saturday against Chillicothe and Sunday against the Cape Catfish.
"We are not satisfied,'' said Coleman of the winning week. "I'm greedy and we want to protect the house.''
