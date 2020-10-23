CHAMPAIGN — The bonds between brothers are always strong.
It’s inevitable, the younger sibling attempts to prove himself against the older one.
That was definitely the case for Daniel and Josh Imatorbhebhe growing up in Suwanee, Ga. The two would spend countless hours playing all types of sports in their neighborhood cul de sac. That time resulted in both brothers becoming NCAA Division I athletes. Daniel, who is 15 months older, was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2015, while Josh was a four-star wide receiver in the Class of 2016.
“I know I wouldn’t be as successful as I am now had it not been for him paving the way, blazing the trail,” Josh said. “Everything he did, I wanted to do it a little better. He was already good. He was already excelling at everything he did, whether it be in the classroom, whether it was on the basketball court — when we were younger we played basketball. When I learned to be better than him, I was head and shoulders ahead of people in my grade. Had I not had him to set the example, I definitely wouldn’t have had that kind of drive to be the best.”
For the first time in three seasons, Daniel and Josh Imatorbhebhe were on the field together Friday night as the Illinois Fighting Illini opened the 2020 Big Ten season in Madison, Wis., against the 14th-rated Wisconsin Badgers.
But, how did these two brothers, both graduate transfers from the University of Southern California, wind up in Champaign and playing for the Fighting Illini?
“Me and my brother, we both, when it comes to big decisions in our life, we really lean heavily on, ‘God, what do you want me to do? Where do you want me to go?” said Daniel. “I never want to be the person that’s like, ‘all right, I’ve got these paths in front of me. I’m going to go here. Lord, bless wherever I’m choosing.’ Even the process to go into the portal and everything that came with that wasn’t something that I did on a whim.
“It was something very carefully considered and well thought out. There was definitely a good number of schools that showed interest and a lot of opportunities, but for whatever reason in my heart, like I knew this was the place I was going to go. This was the place I was supposed to go.”
And Daniel’s decision to join Josh, who was the leading receiver last year at Illinois with 634 receiving yards and nine scores, gives them one final year of college football together.
“It’s awesome,’’ Josh said. “Especially just because this is kind of like the last go-round for both of us. It’s kind of come full circle.
“Things didn’t really work out for me at (USC) or really for him after he got injured. Now that we’re both primed to have good seasons, I feel like it’s honestly an amazing end to our college stories.”
Daniel, who has missed the last two seasons with hip and hamstring injuries, had 250 receiving yards and four touchdowns for the Trojans during the 2016 season.
“Being back with Josh is very natural,’’ he said. “It’s really comforting just to be able to talk to somebody who knows you really well. Even being with (fellow USC transfer) Trevon (Sidney) a lot, too. The three of us have really good conversations. We encourage each other in a lot of ways just because we know each other really well.”
That support along with the success that both his brother, Josh, had last year after seemingly being destined to the bench at USC motivated Daniel’s move.
“There were so many times when we were at USC that he’s look at me and I could see the fight was leaving,’’ said Daniel. “It was like, ‘dude, am I even good at this game? Can I even play at this level?’
“It was so awesome to see him come out on the other side, and not really prove to other people but prove to himself, ‘I know I’m good at this game. I know I can do this.’”
Illinois fans are hopeful that the same thing can happen this year for Daniel, who says he is having fun being back on the field.
“I’m grateful for this new chapter with this new experience in this new place,’’ he said. “It was kind of uncomfortable stepping out a little bit, but I think it’s just what I needed for my growth.
“For me, I’m trying to put an exclamation point on my college career. I’m trying to have it end on a high and definitely believing in the best for that.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.