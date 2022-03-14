Dakota County Tech
Location — Rosemount, Minn.
Nickname — Blue Knights
Record — 18-8
Seeded — No. 14
First-round opponent — Sullivan, 11 a.m. Tuesday
Tournament history — fifth appearance, 1-8 tournament record
Coach — Peter Olafeso
Roster — G Ronnell Porter, 5-8, sophomore. G Manny Montgomery, 6-4, sophomore. G Kevin Holler, 6-1, sophomore. G Jayden Lane, 6-3, freshman. G Dontray Johnson, 5-11, freshman. F Dorrian Kerzman, 6-5, freshman. F Malik Spearman, 6-5, sophomore. F Janeir Harris, 6-5, sophomore. G Trevor Heidish, 6-2, sophomore. F Matho Ojullu, 6-7, sophomore.
Scoring leaders — Manny Montgomery 17.5, Janeir Harris 15.8, Ronnell Porter 13.6, Malik Spearman 12.4.
Rebounding leaders — Malik Spearman 8.7, Manny Montgomery 7.0, Janeir Harris 6.3.
Assist leaders — Ronnell Porter 5.3, Jayden Lane 4.1, Manny Montgomery 3.6, Malik Spearman 3.0
