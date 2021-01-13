VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Rivalries have a way of bringing out the best in players.
Fountain Central senior Dakota Borman can attest to that after the Mustangs pulled out a hard-fought 33-28 win over the Covington Trojans on Tuesday in a Wabash River Conference girls basketball contest.
Borman, who hasn't been on the winning side of the rivalry with Covington since her eighth-grade season, knocked down a pair of free throws with 15.7 seconds left after grabbing an offensive rebound to secure Fountain Central's fifth-straight victory.
But the game-winning play by Borman was partially inspired by the previous offensive possession by the Trojans when Briley Peyton drilled a 3-pointer from the left baseline cutting the Mustangs lead to 30-28 with 21 seconds remaining.
"I wasn't very happy with myself,'' said Borman admitting that she came off of Peyton too much, giving the Covington junior an open look on the long-range shot. "The only thing I could do is win the next possession.
"I knew I had to do something to make up for that. I didn't want to lose to them again.''
Fountain Central, which had lost five straight to Covington coming into Tuesday's game, scored 11 of the game's first 13 points and the Mustangs had an 11-point lead (15-4) with 6:19 left in the second quarter thanks in part to forcing the Trojans to eight turnovers resulting in 7 points.
"That has been our issue all year,'' said Covington coach Travis Brown. "We panic with the basketball against pressure defense. We turn the ball over and they get layups.
"That is tough to overcome no matter how well you play in the other parts of the game.''
Covington, who had 18 turnovers in the game, turned things in the final minutes of the first half, pulling within 19-15 at halftime.
"Our communication wasn't there enough and we gave up too many easy baskets,'' said Borman.
The Mustangs got things corrected in the third quarter, holding the Trojans scoreless for nearly eight minutes.
"I liked that we learned on the run,'' said Fountain Central coach Jason Good. "There was a period of time that they were really hurting us with some backscreens and some ball screen and roll action. It's not something that we have worked on enough this year. But we talked about it and the guards from the weakside did a nice job of getting over, helping and taking away that easy dump down for a layup.''
Covington wasn't the only team not scoring in the second half.
Fountain Central had just five points during that 8-minute stretch and the Mustangs made just 3 of 19 from the field in the second half.
"We struggled to score all night,'' Good said. "We defend well at times, well enough to win.''
Brown had a similar summation about his Trojans.
"In our half-court defense, we do a pretty good job of holding our opponents down,'' he said. "But, for us, if we turn the ball over a lot, like we did a couple of times tonight, we don't give ourselves a chance to play defense. That is how other teams have scored against us this year.''
The Mustangs, who have won just 13 games in their last three seasons, improved to 10-5 overall and 2-2 in the Wabash River Conference with the victory.
"If you would have told me that we were going to be 10-5 at his point, I would not have believed you at the beginning of the year,'' Good said.
So, what is the difference?
"Last year, we were just slow and trying to figure out our strengths and weaknesses,'' said Borman, who had a game-high 13 points for Fountain Central. "We have a lot more confidence this year and we are working well together.''
Covington (3-11 overall, 0-3 in the WRC) was led in scoring by junior Karsyn Engle with 10, while Holly Linville had 9 points and seven rebounds.
Borman was the only player in double figures for Fountain Central but junior center Larissa Bowers had a game-high 10 rebounds and junior guard Jerzi Hershberger had five of her team's 13 steals in the contest.
Both teams are back in action on Thursday. Covington will play Riverton Parke at home, while Fountain Central hosts Tri-County.
