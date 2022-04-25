DANVILLE — Every team hopes its players know and execute the game plan.
While that doesn’t always guarantee victories, it will typically lead to successful outcomes.
That was the case on Saturday afternoon at Winter Park as the Danville Area Community College softball team were aggressive on the base paths from the first pitch to the last out.
In the end, the Lady Jaguars wound up splitting a doubleheader with the Parkland College Cobras, winning the first game, 6-5 before dropping the second game 3-2.
“I think our girls understand our game plan and they do a really good job of sticking with that,’’ DACC coach Matt Cervantes said. “We are 31-11 this season playing that way.’’
In Saturday’s opener, DACC (31-11 overall, 14-6 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference) used back-to-back successful squeeze bunts in a 3-run third inning to take the lead against Parkland.
Even when the Cobras (31-18, 15-5) came back to tie the contest at 5-5, the Lady Jaguars scored the winning run when former Danville standout Kaitlyn Loewenstein successfully executed a squeeze bunt, scoring Baylee Parker, who led off the inning with a triple to left-center.
“I think we ran the bases really well in the first game,’’ said DACC freshman McKenzie Richardson, who drove home a run in the third with her squeeze bunt. “We took advantage of every mistake they made in that first game, that’s where we scored the majority of our runs.’’
After falling behind early in the opener, DACC never trailed again after its 3-run third inning. Parkland was able to the tie the contest at 3-3 and 5-5 but that was as close as the Cobras would get in the opener.
“I thought we did a really good job of competing in every single inning,’’ Cervantes said. “It went back and forth, but I loved the way that we fought during each and every at-bat.
“That’s what put us in a position to win that game.’’
DACC reliever Raven Morrison, who threw two shutout innings with three walks and four strikeouts, picked up the victory.
While Parkland’s miscues in the first game helped open the door for a DACC win in the opener, the opposite was true in the second game.
The Lady Jaguars had a pair of costly errors leading to three unearned runs for the Cobras. It was the second error, defensive obstruction, that resulted in multiple runs for Parkland and a 3-0 lead after five innings.
“There were some questionable calls but that doesn’t dictate how we are supposed to play as a team,’’ said Cervantes.
In those first five innings, DACC had one runner called out for leaving the base too early, another one thrown out at the plate and the Lady Jaguars left the bases loaded in the fifth.
“You win some, you lose some,’’ said Richardson, who was thrown out at the plate on a wild pitch after leading off the fourth inning with a triple. “There were a million plays in that game, where if they went the other way, we could have tied or even won that game.
“We fought the whole way, we just didn’t get it done.’’
DACC pulled within 3-1 in the sixth on a RBI double by Ashlynn McPeak and then in the seventh, Loewenstein had another successful squeeze bunt to make it 3-2. The Lady Jaguars then had runners on second and third with two outs when Danielle Shuey, who was 1-for-2 with a run scored, flew out to center.
“We still put ourselves in a position to win,’’ Cervantes said. “Sometimes, it goes our way and sometimes, it doesn’t.
“I don’t fault our girls for being aggressive, they were trying to make something happen. In this game, that’s how you have to play to win.’’
With the doubleheader split, Parkland remains in second place in the Mid-West Athletic Conference with DACC in third place. Both teams are trying to catch Spoon River, which is 19-3 in the league.
