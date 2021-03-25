DANVILLE — With the Region 24 tournament right around the corner, the Danville Area Community College Women's basketball team is playing their best at the right time.
The Lady Jaguars won their second straight game on Thursday by winning their home finale 55-47 against Spoon River College.
DACC coach Erika Harris said that the team's defense is finally starting to pay off big.
"We are realizing it is our defense that is helping us win these games. We are a team that is a lot better offensively when we are playing good team defense," Harris said. "So we had some times in the first half when that was not happening, but we got ourselves together and played team defense in the second half."
In the first half, both teams had good moments and bad moments, but it was Spoon River who had the 23-19 halftime lead.
"I told them that no one is allowed to come on your home court and out work you, because they are not here when we are in the trenches during practice," Harris said. "Spoon River was playing with more of a purpose than we were in the first half, so we came out and everyone stepped up."
DACC was only up 36-35 entering the fourth quarter, but with some key baskets by Allasha Alexander and free throws by Alexus Mobley and Rylee Dowers, they were able to build a lead that the Snappers could not overcome.
"We had to humble ourselves since we beat them the last time," Mobley said. "We started off rough, but we had to pull out a little something and stay together, hold each other up and don't keep being down."
Mobley ended up with 13 points, three assists and six steals, continuing her strong efforts off the bench for the Lady Jaguars.
"That is my role on the team. I try to give my team all the energy I can to keep each other up," Mobley said. "If we struggle defensively, I try to fit in and if we struggle offensively, I try to fit in as well."
"She comes off the bench and is a big spark for us defensively. She can also get a basket for us at will, so she has been a very good spark for us.
Dowers, a North Vermillion product, had a game-high 18 points and says that she is finally starting to make her mark.
"Coming into the season, I didn't know where I was going to fit in and what my role was," Dowers said. "Now that I am more comfortable and have more teammates that can do things as well, there is no pressure."
"She has stepped up big time, she has found a role of the team and she has really embraced it," Harris said about Dowers. "She has done well on both sides of the floor and has turned into a great two-way player."
Alexander ended up with six points, but with 10 rebounds, two steals and two assists.
"Allasha has really stepped up as well," Harris said. "She is realizing how hard it is to play in this level and realizing her value to the team with rebounding and defense. We are going to need her during this stretch of the season.
The players say that coming together even closer than before has been the case in winning two straight after a four-game losing streak.
"We work hard everyday as a team to build that chemistry and focused on trying to execute plays and get our locker room together and get our heads right," Mobley said.
"We had a practice recently and we said that she (Harris) is being serious, so we had to get our stuff together and play as a team and not individuals," Dowers said.
The Lady Jaguars are 6-12 now and will end the regular season on Sunday with a trip to Lake Land College. DACC only lost 57-47 to Lake Land early in the season and the Lady Jaguars hope from some payback.
"We will give our best effort to Lake Land," Harris said. "We are going to take this momentum and enjoy our win and then we are going to get back to work with Lake Land."
After Sunday's game, the team will see where it will start in the Region 24 Tournament.
"We are going to play the buy-in game and coach said we haven't won one in a long time, so we want to win that to go in to the actual tournament," Dowers said.
