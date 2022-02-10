CHAMPAIGN — Learning to win is a class that the Danville Area Community women's basketball team has been taking all season.
It's one of the more difficult courses that head coach Erika Harris offers to her Lady Jaguars.
Playing in the Mid-West Athletic Conference gives Harris plenty of chances to challenge her team with a stiff test and Wednesday's game against the 13th-rated Parkland College Cobras was no exception.
The Lady Jaguars earned themselves a passing grade as they upset the Cobras 68-61 at the Dodds Athletic Center. It was DACC's first win over Parkland since Feb. 16, 2019.
"We knew that we are going to have to execute and stay together as a team in order to beat them,'' said DACC sophomore Dy'jhanik Armfield, who had a game-high 31 points. "We knew it's been a while since Danville has beaten Parkland and that was our goal.''
Harris, who talks about the basketball season as being a process, admits this triumph is a huge confidence builder.
"We are learning how to execute and how to win,'' she said. "This is a young group and we have been getting more and more consistent each night out.''
The Lady Jaguars (8-10 overall, 2-3 in the M-WAC) set the tone from the opening tip on Wednesday night.
After Parkland missed it's opening shot, Armfield buried a 3-pointer to give DACC a lead they would never relinquish.
That's because Armfield and Alexus Mobley combined for steals on the next two possessions for the Cobras (15-4, 4-2) and they turned into fast-break layups for Mobley as the Jaguars extended their lead to 7-0.
"When those two are the on the same page, like they were tonight, it's an amazing thing to watch defensively or offensively,'' Harris said. "They are two fun guards to watch play the game.''
That was just the start of a very difficult night for Parkland, which ended up turning the ball over 29 times against the DACC defense.
"Our defense is our identity,'' Armfield said. "It was all about energy at the start of the game. We were able to take the ball away from them and the rest of our team just followed.''
Parkland, which trailed 21-8 at the end of the first quarter, turned the tables on DACC in the second quarter. The Cobras forced the Jaguars into nine turnovers as they closed within 33-29 at halftime.
"In the second quarter, we started feeling good about ourselves and we started forcing things instead of doing what had been working for us,'' Harris said. "We had to continue to believe in ourselves and continue to believe in each other.''
That trust was really put to the test when Parkland tied the game 33-33 on a 3-pointer from Kenzey Decker and again at 35-35 on a bucket by former Attica standout Naomi McDaniel.
But that was as close as the Cobras would get. The Jaguars went on a 6-0 run and they never looked back.
"We made sure to not get down on ourselves,'' Armfield said. "At the beginning of the season, that was one our biggest problems.
"We realized that we just had to play with the same intensity that we did at the start of the game.''
Armfield made 6-of-8 free throws in the final minutes to seal the victory.
DACC's postgame celebration included a surprise visit for freshman Laia Vidaller of Tarragona, Spain.
"Her mom (Rosa) came in from Spain this week to see her,'' Harris said. "I knew about it a week ago, but I honestly forgot about it until after the game.''
Vidaller, who didn't score on Wednesday, was completely surprised.
"I started crying when I saw her,'' Vidaller said. "I just want to spend as much time with here as possible.
"Getting a win and seeing my mom was perfect.''
Joining Armfield in double figures for the Lady Jaguars was Mobley with 12 and Asaya Bulgin with 11.
Parkland was led by McDaniel with 22.
