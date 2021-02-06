DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College girls basketball team rebounded from a loss to Kankakee on Tuesday with a 55-44 win over Triton Community College on Saturday at Mary Miller Gym.
Alexus Mobley had 12 points to lead the Lady Jaguars, while Maria Artigas and Allasha Alexander each had 10 points and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product Hunter Edwards had eight points and nine rebounds.
"I really liked how Hunter Edwards played tonight, she worked hard on both ends of the court all game while almost collecting her first double-double," DACC coach Erika Harris said. "Lex (Alexus Mobley) played aggressive offensively and defensively which added to our win and we are going to need that down the stretch"
The Jaguars are 2-3 overall and will head into Region 24 action against No. 9 Illinois Central College on Thursday.
