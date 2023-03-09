DANVILLE — Sophomore Nevaeh Reaves didn’t attempt her first shot until the final second of the first quarter.
The 5-foot-5 guard from Columbus, Ohio, buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key to pull the Danville Area Community College Jaguars within one point (16-15) of the John Wood Trail Blazers at the end of the quarter.
That was just the start of a beautiful run.
Reaves would make five more 3-pointers in the second quarter along with three free throws as she scored 21 of her game-high 26 points in the first half of the Jaguars 75-52 victory in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Region 24 Tournament on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Gymnasium.
Did DACC coach Erika Harris expect that kind of shooting performance from Reaves?
“I knew that if could probably get to that,’’ Harris admitted. “Nevaeh is a player, she is a bucket maker. We knew that from when we recruited her. When she is fully locked in, she is a bucket maker.
“When she is in the flow and in the rhythm of the game, it’s hard to stop her.’’
Reaves actually saved her best for the final minute of the first half.
She hit back-to-back 3-pointers and then sank three free throws with 00.3 seconds left as part of a 14-0 run for DACC (16-9) in the final 2 minutes, 11 seconds of the first half.
“I just kept shooting ... just keep playing basketball,’’ Reaves said.
And while most people would point to her first 3-pointer to end the first quarter as the spark for a 29-11 advantage in the second quarter, Reaves had a little different explanation of what changed.
“I think it brought us momentum to our defense,’’ she said. “And when we got our defense going that carried over to our offense.’’
Harris agreed.
“We were beating ourselves in that first quarter,’’ she said. “We have talked all season about how it starts on the defensive end.
“When we started playing tough defense, that’s when our offense got going and we got into a groove.’’
In addition to the game-high 26 points from Reaves, DACC got 20 points from all-conference selection and player of the year Alexus Mobley, while Tannah Ceader had 12 and Brianna Hamilton had a game-high 13 rebounds.
Madison McFarris had a team-high 15 points for John Wood.
With the victory, DACC advances to the NJCAA Region 24 semifinals at Lake Land College in Mattoon. DACC will play Parkland College, a 75-34 winner over Spoon River College, at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.