CHAMPAIGN — The Danville Area Community College women's basketball team had a tough task at hand on Thursday against No. 5 Parkland College.
The Lady Jaguars were only down 30-19 at halftime, but the Lady Cobras were outscore them 42-2 in the second half for a 72-21 win.
Asaya Bulgin, Rylee Dowers and Allasha Alexander each had four points for DACC. Bulgin had six rebounds, Hunter Edwards had five rebounds, Dowers had two assists and Alexander had four steals.
Ariana Booker had 17 points for Parkland, while Mady Harper had 11 and Naomi McDaniel added 10.
The Lady Jaguars are 3-4 and 1-2 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference and will face John Wood Community College on Sunday.
At Champaign
Parkland College 72, Danville Area Community College 21
DACC (21) — Asya Bulgin 1-5 2-2 4, Tarneisha Young 0-6 2-2 2, Hunter Edwards 1-4 0-0 2, Rylee Dowers 1-10 1-2 4, Shariya Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Anaiya Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Allasha Alexanderon 2-2 0-0 4, Moriah Culver 0-0 0-0 0, Alexus Mobley 1-8 0-0 2, Maria Artigas 0-7 0-0 0, Simoneta Fernandez 0-3 1-2 1. Totals: 7-47 6-8 21.
Parkland (75) — Nia Neal 0-0 0-0 0, Clair Wilhour 1-4 0-0 2, Elly Haberkorn 2-3 2-3 6, Bree Trimble 2-5 0-0 4, Ariana Booker 5-6 5-8 17, Naomi McDaniel 4-6 2-6 10, Kiersten Price-Wilson 3-3 0-2 6, Peyton Crowe 3-6 0-2 7, Rhiannon Skoog 2-2 0-0 5, Mady Harper 4-5 0-0 11, Shaelynn Bell 2-3 1-2 5, Alexis German 0-1 2-2 2. Totals: 28-44 12-25 75.
DACC;10;9;2;0;—;21
Parkland;15;15;22;22;—;75
3-point goals — DACC 1-5 (Dowers 1-3, Artigas 0-1, Fernandez 0-1); Parkland 7-12 (Booker 2-2, Harper 3-4, Skoog 1-2, Crowe 1-3, German 0-1). Rebounds — DACC 24 (Bulgin 6); Parkland 29 (McDaniel 7). Assists — DACC 3 (Dowers 2); Parkland 18 (Harper 5). Steals — DACC 8 (Alexander 4); Parkland 10 (Booker, Harper 3). Turnovers — DACC 18, Parkland 15. Total fouls — DACC 17, Parkland 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
