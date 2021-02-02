DANVILLE — After getting their first win of the season on Saturday against the Bethel University Junior Varsity, the Danville Area Community College girls basketball team looked for another home win Tuesday against Kankakee Community College.
The Lady Jaguars had a good start, leading the Kays 13-6 after the first quarter, but DACC would get outscored 50-20 in the last three quarters to lose 56-33 at Mary Miller Gym.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product Hunter Edwards had seven points to lead DACC, while Danville product Anaiya Robinson had six points, Allasha Alexander had five points with eight rebounds, Tarneisha Young had four points and Maria Artigas had three points and three assists.
The Lady Jaguars are 1-3 and will host Triton Community College on Saturday.
