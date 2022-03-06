SPRINGFIELD — Danville Area Community College will host the NJCAA Division II National Tournament for the 29th time beginning on March 15 but the host Jaguars had their hopes for playing in the tournament dashed on Saturday.
The John Wood Community College Trail Blazers advanced into the championship game of the NJCAA Region 24 Tournament with a 51-50 victory over Jaguars.
Brandon Knacht of the Trail Blazers made two free throws with 8 seconds left to give John Wood the 1-point lead and eventually the victory when DACC missed their final shot at the buzzer.
Stephen Atkinson had a game-high 13 points for the Jaguars, who finish the year at 18-7, while Ahmoni Weston chipped in with 12. Atkinson also finished with a team-high 10 rebounds.
Gabe Cox and Garrett Snow were the leading scorers for John Wood with 9 points each.
In the other semifinal contest, Parkland defeated Rend Lake 61-60. The Cobras were led by Savon Wykle, Kieon Gill and Jordan Jenkins, each with 10 points.
John Wood will play Parkland today at 2 p.m. for the Region 24 Championship and a spot in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lincoln Land 72
DACC 70
QUINCY — The Lady Loggers survived a frantic fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Lady Jaguars in a Region 24 semifinal at John Wood Community College.
Danville Area Community College, which ends its season with a 13-15 record, overcame a 12-point deficit to take a 68-66 lead with less than 2 minutes remaining but Lincoln Land, rated No. 4 the NJCAA Division II Poll, took the lead for good on an offensive rebound basket by Colby Burt in the final minute.
It's the third time that the Loggers defeated the Jaguars this season to go along with a 73-66 triumph on Jan. 26 and an 75-66 win in overtime on Feb. 16.
"Every time we play Danville, it's a battle,'' said Lincoln Land coach Chad Jones on the school's official web site.
Lincoln Land (28-4) will play Illinois Central College, a 58-53 winner of Lake Land College, the defending NJCAA Division II National Champions, in the Region 24 Championship game at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
