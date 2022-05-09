DANVILLE — Kaitlyn Loewenstein would rather forget her two games on Sunday in the NJCAA Region 24 Tournament.
The former Danville High standout not only struggled at the plate, but she also committed a pair of errors in the field as the Danville Area Community College Jaguars went 1-1.
"I'm just so glad that we were playing today,'' said Loewenstein as the Jaguars faced a must-win situation in Monday's game at Parkland.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Loewenstein laid down a successful squeeze bunt allowing Elizabeth Pavy to score with the game-winning run as DACC advanced to the Region 24 Championship game with a 1-0 victory over Parkiand.
"This was the game where I needed to show up for my team,'' said Loewenstein, who reached base in all four of her plate appearances. "This is my last season of playing softball, as I'm going into nursing school, and I want it to be the best season of my life. I didn't want it to end today.
"This win was the most memorable game of my life.''
With the victory, DACC (41-12) is guaranteed to advance beyond the Region 24 Tournament. The champion automatically qualifies for the NJCAA Division II National Tournament representing Central Region A, while the runner-up will host St. Louis Community College this Saturday and Sunday to represent Central Region B.
The Lady Jaguars got at least one runner on base in every inning against the Cobras and DACC ended up leaving seven runners on base in scoring position.
"We never got down,'' Loewenstein said. "We have a 5-second rule. If we make an out, we have 5 seconds to stress about it and then we are done talking about it.
"We really did a good job today of keeping our heads up.''
Pavy led off the seventh with a rule-book double down the third-base line as the ball went beyond the outfield fence. Baylee Parker followed a sacrifice bunt, moving Pavy up to third and setting the stage for Loewenstein, but also had a game-winning squeeze bunt against Parkland on April 23.
Raven Morrison pitched her second consecutive shutout for DACC, holding Parkland to just two hits, while striking out five.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Winter Park
Region 24 Tournament
Danville Area Community College 1, Parkland College 0
Parkland `000 `000 `0 `— `0 `2 `1
Danville Area `000 `000 `1 `— `1 `7 `1
WP — Raven Morrison. LP — Chayse Ramey. Two or more hits — DACC: Kaitlyn Loewenstein 2, Danielle Shuey 2, Elizabeth Pavy 2. 2B — DACC: Pavy. 3B — DACC: Shuey. RBIs — DACC: Loewenstein.
