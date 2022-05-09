DANVILLE — Having a game plan is one thing, but executing it is another.
With it's season on the line, the Danville Area Community College softball team stuck to it's small-ball approach to beat Spoon River College 7-0 in an elimination game of the NJCAA Region 24 Tournament at Winter Park.
It also didn't hurt that the Lady Jaguars (40-12) got their first shutout in 42 games as Raven Morrison held the Snappers to just three hits.
"I mentioned that to my coaches after the game,'' said DACC coach Matt Cervantes, whose team had back-to-back shutouts on March 3 against Lake County and Glen Oaks. "We needed a big performance from Raven and she was able to deliver like she has done all season long.''
Morrison said it was just a product of following the game plan.
"I just threw strikes and let my defense work behind me,'' she said. "The big thing is that we had to figure out how to get the bats going.
"We realized it could be the end of our season, but we also realized that we had the fight to win this tournament and make it to Nationals.''
In Sunday's opening game of the tournament, Illinois Central College freshman Kiersten Manning tossed a 3-hit shutout as the Cougars defeated the Lady Jaguars, 3-0.
"That was a game that was extremely hard to adjust to and very aggravating at times,'' said Morrison as DACC struck out nine times and had 10 outs via either a fly ball or a pop out.
"Our offense got stalled,'' said Cervantes. "We had an approach that we wanted to follow and we just didn't stick to it.''
DACC freshman McKenzie Richardson added, "we were chasing the rise ball. We didn't make them field the ball, we didn't make them throw the ball, so we didn't do our job at the plate offensively.''
Facing a must-win situation in the double-elimination tournament, the Jaguars returned its tried and true offensive game plan against the Snappers.
"It's started with the squeeze bunt by McKenzie Richardson,'' Cervantes said. "Spoon River was expecting it, but we still got it done.''
Richardson, who had three hits and two RBIs in the win over Spoon River, gave Morrison all the offense she would need with her successful squeeze bunt as part of a three-run fourth inning.
"In that game, we got runners on base and we were able to play our small-ball game, like we normally do,'' Richardson said. "Once we got that first squeeze down, everything else just fell into place.''
Lucy Pursley and Morrison followed Richardson with run-scoring hits.
"It's a really good feeling as pitcher when your offense can get you some runs, especially when you are able to get a run-scoring hit yourself,'' said Morrison.
DACC would add single runs in the fifth and seven innings along with a two-run sixth to advance into another elimination game on Monday against Parkland College, who beat Spoon River 5-4 in the first round but lost to Illinois Central College 5-1 in Sunday's third game.
The winner of Monday's 11 a.m. game between the Lady Jaguars and the Cobras will advance into the championship game against the Cougars, needing two wins to win the title while Illinois Central will need only one victory.
"We can definitely do it,'' Morrison said.
The Region 24 champion automatically qualifies for the NCAA Division II National Tournament as Central A District Champion, while the runner-up advances to host the Region 16 champion in a best-of-three series for Central B District Championship.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Winter Park
Region 24 Tournament
Illinois Central College 3, Danville Area Community College 0
Illinois Central `000 `300 `0 `— `3 `6 `2
Danville Area `000 `000 `0 `— `0 `3 `2
WP — Kiersten Manning (11-5). LP — Alexia Ham (12-5). 2B — ICC: Sydnee Usherwood. Priscillia Peek. RBIs — ICC: Savanah Clifton 2. Peek.
Records — Illinois Central College 31-18. Danville Area Community College 39-12.
———
Danville Area Community College 7, Spoon River College 0
Danville Area `000 `312 `1 `— `7 `10 `1
Spoon River `000 `000 `0 `— `0 `3 `3
WP — Raven Morrison (18-4). LP — Lauren Smith 12-6. Two or more hits — DACC: McKenzie Richardson 3, Morrison 2, Hayden Smith 2. 2B — DACC: Lucy Pursley. RBIs — Richardson 2, Morrison, Pursley, Smith.
Records — Danville Area Community College 40-12. Spoon River College 38-21.
