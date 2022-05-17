DANVILLE — Five years ago, Kaitlyn Loewenstein watched her older sister, Lindsey Loewenstein, and the Danville Area Community College softball team reach the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
On Saturday afternoon, Kaitlyn had one last chance to get the Lady Jaguars back in the national tournament and equal her older sister.
Timely hitting, good pitching and good defensive execution carried Danville Area Community College past St. Louis Community College in the best of three series for the Central B District title as the Jaguars won game 1, 5-4 and game 2, 5-1.
“This is so amazing,’’ said Kaitlyn Loewenstein, who went 1-for-6 with a run scored in two games. “Now, I hope that my team can do better at Nationals than her team did.’’
Just like the 2017 squad, the Lady Jaguars did it the hard way. After losing in the Region 24 Tournament, they had to come back and beat the Region 16 Champion in the best-of-three series.
“We got our butts whooped last week,’’ said Loewenstein, referring to a 17-2 loss to Illinois Central in the title game. “But, we never let that get us down. We knew that everything was still ahead of us and we couldn’t look back.
“The connections we have with each other on this team are the strongest that I’ve been a part of in athletics. We truly have each other’s backs.’’
That was never more evident than in the first game on Saturday.
After DACC jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, St. Louis came back with three in the third and an unearned run in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead.
The Lady Jaguars turned Makenzee Legg in the fifth and she kept her team within 1-run thanks to an inning-ending double play and three outs in the sixth.
“Makenzee is pitching with a torn labrum,’’ DACC coach Matt Cervantes said. “She’s able to come in and be our stopper.’’
In the bottom of the sixth, Ashlynn McTagertt got things started with a one-out single to center that was followed by a bunt single from Elizabeth Pavy, but a fly out left DACC with the tying run on second and the go-ahead run on first with two outs.
Bailey Parker, who bats ninth in the Lady Jaguars order, took one small bit of advice with her to the plate.
“Coach Matt told me, ‘Bailey, I just need you to have an approach’,” said Parker, who produced a two-out, two-run double into the left-center field gap. “In my head, I knew if the pitch was outside, I just had to swing and that’s just what I did.’’
But, what about the stress of having the game on the line?
“I wasn’t stressing, because I knew it didn’t have to be my moment,’’ she said. “I just needed to do my best. If I would have grounded out, my teammates would have had my back and handled it in the next inning.’’
That wasn’t necessary as right-handed Raven Morrison got the final three outs to secure the victory in the first game.
Morrison, who came into Saturday’s action with a 1.53 ERA, carried that momentum over in the second game as she held the Archers to just 1 run on six hits as the Lady Jaguars cruised to a 5-1 victory.
“After last weekend, we knew that we had to win both of these games to make Nationals,’’ said Morrison, who finished with 10 strikeouts. “My changeup was pretty good today. Every time I have that pitch, I seem to be pretty successful.
“I’m really glad it was on.’’
It also didn’t hurt that Morrison, who also plays third base for DACC, is really good at fielding her position.
In the fourth inning with the Jaguars leading 1-0, the Archers had a chance to take the lead with runners on first and third with no outs.
Morgan Shields, who was 3-for-6 with three RBIs for St. Louis, attempted a squeeze bunt. Morrison field the ball and tossed it home to catcher Savanah Mattingly, who tagged out Jillian Mengel for the first out.
But that wasn’t the end of the play. Shields tried to advance to second and Morrison threw to center fielder Ashlynn McPeak, covering second, to get Shields for the second out.
“When the ball came to me, I just heard our dugout yelling ‘squeeze’,” Morrison said. “I just made sure that I got the ball to Savanah, and then there was no way that I was letting that runner get to second.’’
The double play preserved the 1-run lead for DACC, which three runs in the fifth to take a 4-0 lead.
“All year, our offense has been about that short-game process and doing our jobs,’’ Cervantes said. “Because we do that, I’ve told my team that we were also going to be good at defending it.
“I think getting that second out was huge. They executed that flawlessly.’’
Danville Area Community College will be one of 16 teams advancing to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Oxford, Ala. The tournament will start on May 24 but the official seedings and pairings will be announced later this week.
