DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team gave the rest of the Mid-West Athletic Conference a major statement on Thursday.
The Jaguars took the lead from the start and cruised to a 84-69 win over conference leader Spoon River College.
"It was the best game we played all year,' DACC coach Dajuan Gouard said. "I think we finally hit the mark where we are making a turn with our sense of urgency. We are understanding what college basketball is all about and we are just going out and play hard."
The player that got things going early was Lewis Richards. Richards scored 13 of his game-high 23 points in the first half as the Jaguars build a 40-27 halftime lead.
"Coming into the game I came with the mindset that I had to deliver," Richards said. "When I made my first shot, that was it, I just kept making the shots and free-throws. They were the No. 1 team in the conference, so knocking them off helps us with confidence to go into the next game."
"Lewis started the game really hot and it gave us confidence on the offensive end," Gouard said. "We shot 53 percent from the game and Lewis started that. He gave us the flow and energy that was needed and then the defense followed that up as well."
That play helped open other things up for the team as Drew Reifsteck had 16 points and seven assists for DACC, Daylen Davis-Williams had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Kameron Barnett had 11 points and Ahmoni Weston had nine points and five steals.
"Daylen rebounded the ball like a man tonight and it was a complete team effort," Gouard said. "We had four players in double figures and one with nine, so we came out and played together. The number I don't like is 16 turnovers, but we made them cause 21, so we had a complete team effort today.
"Coming into the game, we were trying to work hard every day but this week we have really been going at it," Davis-Williams said. "We want this and we want to beat the teams in conference and go dancing and we showed today that we wanted to go out and get it.
"We came out with a great intensity and great mindset and we kept pushing our foot on the pedal and did not let up."
The Jaguars are 5-9 with the win and has now won three straight, a testament to hard work paying off according to Gouard.
"I say it with these guys all the time. I believe that with the work we put in, we can turn that corner at anytime, it depends on how soon we want that to happen," Gouard said. "Today, they paid attention to detail with everything we did all week and it showed on game day."
"We had 3-4 days to practice for this game and they have been hard," Richards said. "We have been focusing on the defensive side a lot and that showed today because we showed up and made stops and got the dub."
The Jaguars will host Rend Lake on Sunday in the regular season and home finale. After a win like Thursday's, the Jaguars would like for Sunday's game to not be the final home game of the season.
"We want to make a statement. We know that other teams might see our record and think it is trash, but we are going to go out and show passions and we are going to play hard," Davis-Williams said. "We want to get to our home court and I want to do it bad and everyone on the team wants to do it bad, so we have to show up show out."
"I feel if we play like this, the sky's the limit," Richards said. "If we stay together and if we can play like we did today, we will have no worries."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.