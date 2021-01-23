DANVILLE — For the DACC men’s basketball team, it is time to start at one.
The one is having one returner in Danville alum Daylen Davis-Williams as the Jaguars will have nine freshmen coming in.
“Having one returner in a regular year is tough because there are so many new guys learning new things and having 18-year old freshmen is always difficult,” DACC coach DaJuan Gouard said. “With the way this season is going to play out, it will be tough for any school because you only have a couple of weeks to get ready. I think it is going to take until Mid-February before most of the players understand what college basketball is about.”
Davis-Williams averaged 7.3 points last season and will be counted on to lead the young team.
“He’s been great. He is a guy who knows the system very well and the expectations he has to meet and he has been great with the guys and he’s been a leader and showing them how to do things,” Gouard said. “He’s been accountable and has been showing up every day. It is good to have one, but better to have five or six of them.”
Of the nine freshmen, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin standout Drew Reifsteck will bring more local flavor to the team.
“Drew brings toughness to the team. He doesn’t let his size get in the way,” Gouard said. “He’s an old-school guy, I like to call him. He brings his hard hat to work every day and that’s something I can appreciate and that is something we are going to look to and we hope he can develop a leadership role in the future.”
Along with Reifsteck, Gouard brought in players from Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky that all have one thing in common.
“We have guys that have won basketball games and we wanted to recruit winners,” Gouard said. “We have a bunch of guys that have won games and knows what it takes to win games and we hope that we can bring it together. It will be difficult in the first few weeks as guys are getting their feet wet and getting in shape. Hopefully, when we get to February and March, we pick things up and go from there.
“We have a kid from Michigan (Ahmoni Weston) whose team was 28-2 and slated to win the tournament before coronavirus hit. We have Raymond Terry, who is a big kid from Indiana and he will be a plus for us in the paint and we have Tyshay Epps, who comes from a winning program in Kentucky. “
The Jaguars also added Zak Shagourie from London and Veljko Culibrk from Serbia.
“We have a couple of international kids who bring something different to the game as far as IQ and understanding the game at a different level,” Gourad said.
With Prairie Valley canceling its season along with today’s scheduled opener, the Jaguars will start the season on Wednesday against Wabash Valley.
It is definitely a challenge in itself,” Gouard said. “Everyone knows they are a great, athletic team and I would rather not have them as the first game, but we have to step out and play. They have some talented guys, but I am always confident in our teams and I always feel that we can beat anybody.”
