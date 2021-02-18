CHAMPAIGN — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team had its first battle with rival Parkland College on Thursday.
But the Jaguars could not keep up with the Cobras as they lost 89-58.
Ahmoni Weston had 13 points to lead DACC, while Lewis Richards had 11 points, Daylen Davis-Williams and Raymond Terry each had eight and Kameron Barnett and William Keno each added six. Terry had six rebounds and Tyshay Epps had three assists.
Sean Ealy led Parkland with 22 points, while Kelvin Swims had 14, Kevin Bishop and Savon Wykle each added 12 and Jamil Hardaway added 11.
The Jaguars are 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference and will play John Wood Community College on Sunday.
At Champaign
Parkland College 89, Danville Area Community College 58
DACC (58) — Drew Reifsteck 0-4 0-0 0, Lewis Richards 3-5 4-4 11, Ahmoni Weston 5-15 3-5 13, Daylen Davis-Williams 4-6 0-0 8, Raymond Terry 3-4 2-4 8, Tyshay Epps 1-5 0-0 3, Kameron Barnett 2-8 2-7 6, David Gorman 0-2 0-0 0, William Keno 2-5 1-1 6, Veljko Culibrk 1-2 1-1 3. Totals: 21-56 13-22 58.
Parkland (89) — Kelvin Swims 4-7 5-6 14, Deonte Douglas 0-3 2-4 2, Josh Rivers 1-2 2-2 4, Jamil Hardaway 4-6 1-2 11, Savon Wykle 4-9 3-4 12, Jordan Burge 0-0 1-2 1, Kamari Kenemore 0-2 2-2 2, Sean Ealy 9-10 0-0 22, Kevin Bishop 5-6 1-4 12, Jourdan Weddle 1-3 4-4 7, Jashon Lee 0 2-2 2, Josh Candler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-48 23-32 89.
DACC;24;34;—;58
Parkland;36;53;—;89
3-point goals — DACC 3-16 (Richards 1-1, Epps 1-2, Keno 1-3, Reifsteck 0-1, Davis-Williams 0-1, Gorman 0-2, Barnett 0-3, Weston 0-3); DACC 10-22 (Ealy 4-5, Hardaway 2-4, Bishop 1-1, Wykle 1-2, Swims 1-3, Weddle 1-3, Rivers 0-1, Kenenmore 0-1, Douglas 0-2). Rebounds — DACC 23 (Terry 6); Parkland 29 (Bishop 6). Assists — DACC 10 (Epps 3); Parkland 20 (Ealy 6). Steals — DACC 2 (Weston, Culibrk); Parkland 8 (Ealy, Bishop 2). Turnovers — DACC 14, Parkland 8. Total fouls — DACC 21, Parkland 21. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Weston. Officials — Bob Warner, Gary Ward.
