CHAMPAIGN — Togetherness and toughness is one the favorite sayings of Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood.
On Wednesday night, the other collegiate team in Champaign, Parkland College, borrowed it as the Cobras upset the No. 16-rated Danville Area Community College Jaguars, 72-69, at the Dodds Athletic Center.
"I know its kind of a cliché, but this game was all about togetherness and toughness,'' Figeroa said. "In order to beat that team, you have to match their toughness. And if we didn't play together, we weren't going to beat them.''
Parkland, which improves to 13-6 overall and 4-1 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference, led for most of the game but the Cobras found themselves trailing 65-62 with five minutes remaining.
But that's when sophomore Jamil Hardaway stepped up with a pair of big 3-pointers, sandwiched around two free throws by Sean Ealy, and Parkland had regained its lead at 70-67 with 3 minutes, 7 seconds left.
"Hardaway got more shots than he normally does tonight and he ended up making four 3-pointers,'' Figueroa said. "But, it was still a collective effort because our toughness down the stretch allowed us to hold on for the win.''
DACC, which falls to 14-4 overall and 4-2 in the league, made just 2-of-10 shots in the final five minutes, while also turning the ball over three times and the Jaguars missed two critical free throws with just over a minute remaining.
"We just simply had too many guys that didn't bring their stuff today,'' said DACC coach DaJuan Gouard as his five starters accounted for just 16 points. "You can't have six of seven guys not play and expect to win in our league and that's why we are walking out with our heads down.
"Give credit to Parkland, they came out with a game plan and it worked. We had a rough time getting started and our guards never made the adjustments.''
Still, the Jaguars had three chances in the final minute but a pair of missed shots and turnover sealed their fate.
"When we got the lead, we called a play and missed those two free throws. That was huge,'' Gouard said. "Even on that last possession when we had a chance to tie, we had a guy open in the corner, but we travel before we could get him the ball.
"This was just one of those games where the basketball Gods were not always on our side.''
Losing sophomore guard Drew Reifsteck to a possible concussion when he hit his head on the floor midway through the second half taking a offensive foul didn't help things for DACC.
"I think that was huge,'' said Gouard. "Losing our primary ballhandler and then trying to figure out what to run against the things they were doing defensively was tough.''
Gouard still believes that his team is deep enough that they should have been able to handle Reifsteck's absence.
DACC freshman Stephen Atkinson was one of the few bright spots for the Jaguars. He came off the bench to score a game-high 30 points and the forward from Spencer, Ind., also had a team-high 7 rebounds. Joining him in double figures was Dameriz Merriweather (13) and Ahmoni West (10).
Parkland, which got 55 points from it starters, had three guys in double digits. Hardaway had a team-high 16 followed by Kieon Gill with 14 and Savon Wykle had 12.
