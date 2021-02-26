DANVILLE — With a sluggish first half behind them, the Danville Area Community College men's basketball team turned up the energy.
With an strong start to the second half, the Jaguars would go on to defeat Lincoln Land College 72-53 on Thursday at Mary Miller Gym.
Most of that slow start was the team playing without Danville native and sophomore Daylen Davis-Williams.
"We played without our leader all over the floor and the locker room, so it took some adjustments to not hear that voice and not knowing what is next for some of the guys because he is like a coach on the court," DACC coach DaJuan Gouard said. "We were like lost puppies, but after halftime, they relaxed and played basketball and things got back to normal."
"It hurt us, but we were going to go out and get it for him because he is our brother and we are praying for him," freshman guard Kameron Barnett said. "It was tough playing without him because he is a power player and he is a leader."
But Barnett would provide a serious jolt of energy to start the second half with an alley-oop dunk and it would get everything rolling as the Jaguars outscored the Loggers 45-29 in the second half.
"It was very important. I didn't score in the first half and I wanted to help get the team going," Barnett said.
"It was a big-time dunk and he can really jump out of the floor," Gouard said. "I guessed what they were going to do defensively and I got it right and it started the half with energy."
With Davis-Williams out, the man taking the space in the middle was freshman Raymond Terry and he would deliver with the first triple-double of his college career with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
"It feels great, feels amazing and it feels like a big transition is happening in my career right now," Terry said. "I am used to not getting the double-doubles. I am used to being the person down low getting a point and a couple of rebounds, so I feel great to do what I have to do to get the win."
"He was close to it at John Wood at 13 and 9 and he had 8 and 7 in the game before that," Gouard said. "It is his first double-double and he's a guy who played solid basketball and can finish around the rim, we just have to use him correctly."
Terry was also one of the biggest players on the court as both teams used mostly four-guard sets.
"It wasn't designed like that, but once some guys got tired, our lineups ended up with smaller guards," Gouard said. "We actually ended up playing better and I noticed in the first half we were doing well in transition and made some shots, so I stuck with it."
At the end of the first half, the Jaguars had a 27-24 lead after slow play from both teams.
"We have to work to get our defense better," Barnett said. "We let 10 (Ky'Lun Rivers) get 12 points in the first half and we were just letting these non-shooters get baskets."
The defense worked as Rivers only had two points in the second half to end up leading the Loggers with 13, Davarrion Reynolds had 12 points, Julian Barr had nine and Dallas Allen added seven.
Ahmoni Weston and Davie Gorman each had 10 points for the Jaguars, while Drew Reifsteck and Tyshay Epps each had nine points, Barnett and Lewis Richards each had seven and William Keno added five.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for DACC (2-5) and the Jaguars hopes that the win will be a key to future success.
"It's huge, we went to John Wood and lost by five and we played some good basketball down the stretch but we didn't win," Gouard said. "Hopefully, this will give us confidence to finish games in the last five minutes."
"It was like a breath of fresh air. That slump was on our backs bad," Terry said. "Our practices were not as good because our morale was down, so this could get us boosted up for the next five games and we might go on a five-game winning streak."
The chance to start a winning streak will be on Sunday, when DACC will travel to Rend Lake Community College.
"I haven't watched much film on them, but it is conference time and every team is a tough one to play," Gouard said. "We just have to go get prepared to get a win."
"We are going to play hard and hope they give us competition, but we are going to give it to them," Terry said.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lincoln Land 74, DACC 37
DANVILLE — It was a homecoming of sorts for former Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin star Emily Meidel and she made the most of it.
Meidel scored 26 points with 12 rebounds and four steals as the Loggers beat the Lady Jaguars.
Maria Artigas had 10 points, three assists and two steals for Danville Area Community College, while Asaya Bulgin and Alexus Mobley each had eight points and Simoneta Fernandes added six points and three assists. Mobley had eight rebounds.
The Lady Jaguars are 3-7 and will face Rend Lake on Sunday.
