ROBINSON — Danville Area Community College found itself just five shots behind Heartland Community College after the opening round of the Lincoln Trail Invitational at Quail Creek Golf Club.
The Jaguars were in a position to contend for the title behind a 74 from Logan Richardson, a 75 from Rylan Wolfe and a 77 from Lukas Ball.
Unfortunately for DACC, only Tyler Strako (77) was able to shoot under 80 in Saturday's second round.
The Jaguars after shooting a 306 over the first 18 holes, could only manage a 322 in the second round and their two-round total of 628 was 38 shots behind Heartland, who won the event, and Rend Lake College took second with a 624 leaving DACC in third place.
Richardson tied for 5th individually with a two-round score of 151, as he shot a 81 in the second round.
At Quail Creek (par 72)
Lincoln Trail Invitational
Team scores — 1. Heartland Community College 301-289 — 590, 2. Rend Lake College 308-316 — 624, 3. Danville Area Community College 306-322 — 628, 4. Vincennes University 322-316 — 638, 5. Lewis & Clark 338-318 — 656, 5. Lincoln Trail College 327-329 — 656, 7. State Fair Community College 349-358 — 707.
Individual champion — Mason Minkel (Heartland) 70-73 — 143
DACC (628) — 5. (tie) Logan Richardson 74-81 — 155, 16. Rylan Wolfe 75-84 — 159, 17. (tie) Caleb Lavender 80-80 — 160, 17. (tie) Tyler Strako 83-77 — 160, 25. (tie) Lukas Ball 77-87 — 164, 40. (tie) Joe Mancuso 91-88 — 179.
