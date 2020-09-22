LA SALLE — Playing for a second day after more than nine hours on the road took its toll on the Danville Area Community College men's golf team.
The Jaguars, who opened the Illinois Valley Community College Fall Invitational with a round of 313, struggled on Tuesday with only two players shooting under 80 as they combined for a second-day score of 324.
DACC's two-day score of 637 was good enough for sixth in the 13-team tournament, which was won by Parkland College with a two-round score of 588.
Former Westville standout Nick Pinter had the low round on Tuesday for DACC with a 5-over 77. Pinter had two birdies to go along with nine pars and seven bogeys. Pinter's two-day score of 12-over 156 was good enough for 18th.
Logan Richardson was next with a 78 and his two-day total of 10-over 154 tied for 15th.
