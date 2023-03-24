DANVILLE — The storybook ending was almost there for the Danville Area Community College Jaguars.
Freshman guard Ryan Caddell had a wide-open look in the final seconds of overtime but his 3-pointer was just short and the eighth-seeded Macomb Community College Monarchs escaped with a 69-67 victory in the first semifinal at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Center.
“That’s now the way I drew it up,’’ acknowledged DACC coach DaJuan Gouard. ‘But there was a reason why I put Ryan in that corner. I knew he could make that shot.’’
The shot was not only the first for Caddell in the contest, but his appearance in the game with 12 seconds left in overtime was also his first of the night.
“I told him after the game that it wasn’t his fault that he missed that shot, it was my fault,’’ Gouard said. “He didn’t play a minute all game and it was unfair of me to put him in there and expect him to make that shot.’’
While it was a busted play, Macomb coach Hassan Nizam admitted it nearly worked to perfection.
“If he would have made that shot, he would have deserved it,’’ Nizam said. “We pinched and they kicked it out.
“That was a thrilling game because of the great job that coach (Gouard) does. I have so much respect for the Danville community and this program.’’
Macomb (28-7) trailed for nearly the entire overtime period as DACC scored the first five points of the extra session.
The Monarchs trailing 67-66 in the final 30 seconds of overtime put the ball in the hands of freshman forward Aidan Rubio, who completed an old fashion three-point play, getting fouled on his drive to the basket with 14.8 seconds left.
With the victory, Macomb will play either Milwaukee Area Technical College or Orange County Community College in tonight’s championship game at 7:30 p.m. The second semifinal was still in progress when the Commercial-News went to press.
