DANVILLE — Everything was looking good for the Danville Area Community College men’s basketball team over the first 30 minutes on Saturday.
The Jaguars were maintaining a nice 8-point lead in their home opener against the South Suburban Bulldogs and DACC was closing in on its first win of the 2020-21 season.
But over the final 10 minutes of regulation, DACC made just one field goal, going 1-for-5 from the field with five turnovers. South Suburban capitalized, going on a 19-9 run to force overtime.
In the extra session, the Jaguars continued to struggle offensively, making just 1-of-3 shots and turning the ball over three more times as the Bulldogs escaped the Mary Miller Gymnasium with a 69-67 victory.
“The same thing happened at Wabash Valley,’’ said DACC coach DaJuan Gouard referring to the Jaguars 64-45 season-opening loss to the Warriors. “We have to figure out with the numbers that we have to get these guys into game shape and try to be stronger in the last 5 to 7 minutes of the game.’’
The Jaguars (0-2) suited up just eight players on Saturday, and according to Gouard, one of them is trying to play with a bruised rib.
“Honestly, rolling with only eight guys is kind of hard,’’ said DACC forward Day’Len Davis-Williams. “Usually a roster would be filled up to 12 or maybe 15 players this early in the season.
“But, this won’t be a problem for too long, because we’ve got the fire and the mentality to get this done.’’
Gouard admits the COVID-19 pandemic has played a role in a couple of players opting out this season, and he had another player that injured his knew in a automobile accident.
“We’ve had a couple kids that have had three or fourth deaths within their families because of COVID,’’ Gouard said. “Allowing them to opt out was the right thing to do, unfortunately for us, more that I thought took advantage of it.’’
Ultimately, the lack of depth for DACC results in too many breakdowns.
“Fatigue is a big part of our problems,’’ said Davis-Williams, who finished with 14 points and six rebounds. “When you start losing your mental game, you start making really bad mistakes.
“For some reason, I tried a jump pass there in overtime and it didn’t work.’’
And while the Jaguars were struggling at the offensive end, those miscues because of fatigue also happened at the defensive end.
The Bulldogs, who shot a poor 30.8 percent (8-of-26) in the first half, were 6-of-13 from the field during their 19-9 run.
“We are a really good defensive team. But once fatigue sets in, you body is telling you not to close out as hard, don’t box out as hard and don’t sprint back in transition,’’ Gouard said. “Right now, they are listening to their bodies in stead of listening to what we should be doing as a unit.’’
Both Gouard and Davis-Williams believe its only a matter of time until DACC gets into playing shape.
“We only started practice on Jan. 4, so we haven’t even been at it for a full month,’’ Gouard said. “I also think we will get a couple guys back here in the next two weeks, so we should have a solid 10 ready to go in conference season.’’
Joining Davis-Williams in double figures for DACC were Tyshay Epps with 12, Drew Reifsteck and Ahmoni Weston had 11 each with Lewis Richards finishing with 10.
DACC 80 Bethel JV 33
DANVILLE — The Lady Jaguars jumped out to early lead en route to their first win of the season.
DACC (1-2) had every player score and three players score in double figures in its 47-point victory over the Bethel College JV team.
Taneisha Young had a game-high 16 points for the Lady Jaguars followed by Asaya Bulgin with 14 and Alexus Mobley contributed 13. Allasha Alexander just missed a triple-double as she had 7 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.
DACC is back in action Tuesday when it host Kankakee.
