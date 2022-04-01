DANVILLE — Freshman Jackson Michaels drove in four runs as the Danville Area Community College baseball team swept a Mid-West Athletic Conference doubleheader against Vincennes University on Friday afternoon at Danville Stadium.
Michaels had the game-winning RBIs in both the 8-3 opening game victory for the Jaguars and the 6-1 win in the nightcap as he went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer.
Also having a big day at the plate for DACC on Friday was sophomore Kyle Bartman, who was 3-for-8 with two runs scored and two RBIs, including a two-run homer in the second game victory.
That was more than enough offense for Jaguar pitchers Luke Carlson in game 1 and Luke Olson in game 2.
Carlson, a sophomore, went six innings, allowing three runs while striking out six. Sophomore Ryan Adams allowed just one hit over the final three innings to pick up the save.
Olson, a freshman, went the distance in the second game, allowing just one run over seven innings and the right-hander finished with 10 strikeouts.
With the victories, the Jaguars improve to 8-13 overall and 4-6 in the M-WAC, while the Trailblazers fall to 12-14 overall and 5-5 in the M-WAC.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
At Danville Stadium
Game 1
Danville Area Community College 8, Vincennes University 3
Vincennes `200 `010 `000 `— `3 `9 `1
DACC `330 `010 `10x `— `8 `11 `1
WP — Luke Carlson. LP — Connor VanLannen. Save — Ryan Adams. Two or more hits — Vincennes: Ethan Brudette 3, Colin Long 2. DACC: Kyle Bartman 2, Noah Laurent 2, Dustin Dupont 2, Jaden Miller 2, Kennan Walsh 2. 2B — Vincennes: Brudette, Long. DACC: Bartman, Dupont, Miller. RBIs — Vincennes: Colton Evans 2, VanLannen 1. DACC: Miller 2, Laurent, Dupont, Jackson Michaels, Jacob Mote.
Game 2
Danville Area Community College 6, Vincennes University 1
Vincennes `000 `010 `0 `— `1 `7 `0
DACC `030 `210 `x `— `6 `8 `1
WP — Luke Olson. LP — Dawson Blaylock. Two or more hits — Vincennes: Peyton Lane 3. DACC: Jackson Michaels 2. 2B — Vincennes: Lane, Dale Coy. DACC: Michaels, Jaden Miller. HR — DACC: Michaels. Kyle Bartman. RBIs — Vincennes: Colton Evans. DACC: Michaels 3, Bartman 2, Jacob Mote.
Records — Vincennes University 12-14 overall, 5-5 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference. Danville Area Community College 8-13 overall, 4-6 in the M-WAC.
