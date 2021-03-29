VINCENNES, Ind. — Sophomore Andy Bunton had six hits and five runs scored on Sunday as the Danville Area Community College baseball team split a Mid-West Athletic Conference doubleheader with Vincennes University.
The Jaguars overcame a 5-1 deficit to win the first game 9-7 as sophomore Riley Hershberger picked up the victory in relief, allowing just two runs in 5.1 innings.
DACC, which is now 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the M-WAC, took the lead for good with a 5-run sixth inning highlighted by a two-out, 3-run, bases-clearing double to center from sophomore Chase Vinson.
Freshman Luke Olson recorded the final four outs — striking out three — to pick up the save for the Jaguars.
Olson was as fortunate in the second game of the twinbill.
The right-hander allowed two runs in the bottom of the seventh with Ryne Wheeler of Vincennes delivering the game-winning, RBI-single, giving the Trailblazers a 5-4 victory.
Freshman Jake Andriole drove home all four runs for the Jaguars in the second game, belting a 2-run homer in the first and he followed that up with a 2-run double to right in the fifth, giving DACC a 4-3 lead.
The two teams will meet again today at Danville Stadium. The M-WAC doubleheader is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
Game 1
Danville Area Community College 9, Vincennes University 7
DACC; 100; 205; 010; —; 9; 9; 1
Vincennes; 041; 200; 000; —; 7; 10; 4
WP — Riley Hershberger. LP — Parker Watts. Save — Luke Olson. Two or more hits — DACC: Andy Bunton 3. Vincennes: Peyton Lane 2, Garrett Lawson 2, Connor VanLannen 2. 2B — DACC: Jaden Miller, Chase Vinson. Vincennes: Lawson, VanLannen. HR — Vincennes: Lane, Macaine Claycomb. RBIs — DACC: Vinson 3, Bunton 2, Jonathan Latham 1, Miller 1. Vincennes: Lane 2, Claycomb 2, Trent Weiss 1, VanLannen 1.
Game 2
Vincennes University 5, Danville Area Community College 4
DACC; 200; 020; 0; —; 4; 8; 0
Vincennes; 001; 200; 2; —; 5; 7; 0
WP — Connor VanLannen. LP — Luke Olson. Two or more hits — DACC: Andy Bunton 3, Jake Andriole 2, Kyle Bartman 2. Vincennes: Ryan Wheeler 2. 2B — DACC: Andriole. 3B — DACC: Bunton. HR — DACC: Andriole. Vincennes: Trent Weiss. RBIs — DACC: Andriole 4. Vincennes: Weis 2, Macaine Claycomb 1, Wheeler 1.
Records — Danville Area Community College 9-2 overall, 5-1 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference. Vincennes 13-8 overall, 3-3 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference.
