DANVILLE — Splitting a four-game baseball series in the Mid-West Athletic Conference is the equivalent of playing to a tie.
Both Danville Area Community College and Parkland College left Danville Stadium on Sunday with the satisfaction of getting two wins over their rival, but both squads admittedly were left thinking of what could have been in the other two contests.
“I think we played really well in the first two games,’’ said DACC freshman Angel Lobo, referring to 6-5 and 4-3 victories for the Jaguars on Saturday. “We played really good in those two games.’’
But, what about Sunday’s 8-4 and 11-1 losses to the Cobras at Danville Stadium?
“We can do better,’’ he said.
In the end, Parkland remains 1 game ahead of Danville Area in the Mid-West Athletic Conference Standings. The Cobras are 18-13-1 overall and 8-8 in the league, which is good enough for a third-place tie with Vincennes, while the Jaguars are 11-16 overall and 7-9 in the M-WAC.
“It was a good weekend as we didn’t lose any ground in the conference standings,’’ said DACC coach Clayton Hicks. “We just have to keep learning about our team and we are getting better each week.’’
But, as good as he felt after Saturday’s sweep at Parkland, Hicks felt equally as disappointed after dropping both games on Sunday.
“We continually lose games late where we have to pitch and playing defense,’’ he said. “We make a minor mishap and it comes back to bite us.
“We have to continue to get better with the situational stuff.’’
That was definitely an issue in Sunday’s first game.
The Jaguars appeared to be on their way to a 4-3 victory after a three-run fifth inning, highlighted by solo home runs from Jacob Mote and Isaiah Ruch. It was the second homer of the game for Mote.
But in the seventh inning, Parkland tied the game on a bases-loaded fly out to center, but it was how they got those three baserunners that frustrated Hicks.
“It just blew up on us,’’ he said. “We hit the leadoff guy, we walked the next guy and then we slipped fielding a bunt. One thing just sort of led to another.’’
With the game tied, DACC had an opportunity in the bottom of the seventh as the Jaguars loaded the bases with one out on walks to Mote, Ruch and Kyle Bartman.
Hicks called for a suicide squeeze bunt but Noah Laurent’s bunt went straight back to Parkland pitcher Tucker Shalley in the air. Shalley then whirled and got DACC pinch-runner Cole Carnahan at second base to end the inning.
“We gambled there and it didn’t work out,’’ Hicks said. “That’s not what really hurt us in the first game. It was those free bases, we gave up in the top of the inning.’’
Parkland sealed the comeback with a 4-run eighth inning with RBI singles by Cole Evans and Keenan Taylor.
The Cobras completed the Sunday sweep with an 11-1 victory in the second game as the Jaguars walked four and committed three errors.
“We talked in between games about not letting that first game carry over,’’ Hicks said. “Obviously, that didn’t happen.’’
It was just the opposite on Saturday for the Jaguars.
DACC rallied in the opener with two runs in the seventh as Jaden Miller delivered an RBI single to force the game into extra innings.
In the 10th, Lobo and Miller capitalized with run-scoring hits lead the Jaguars to a 6-5 victory.
“We did everything right on Saturday,’’ Hicks aid. “We pitched well, we defended well and we managed the offense just the way that we are supposed to.’’
In the second game, sophomore right-hander Luke Carlson went the distance, striking out eight as DACC completed the Saturday sweep with a 4-3 victory.
“That is the type of performance that I expect from myself. I went out and gave us a chance to win the game,’’ Carlson said. “There are still some things that I need to clean up, but as a whole — it felt pretty good.’’
Carlson acknowledged the focus of DACC pitchers is to limit the other team from getting on base.
“We want them to earn every 90 feet that they get and ultimately keep them from getting 360 feet,’’ he said.
Lobo, who was 6-for-15 with three RBIs in the weekend series, had the game-winning homer in Saturday’s second game.
Turner, who played last summer with the Danville Dans, went 6-for-15 with four RBIs for Parkland in the weekend series.
DACC is scheduled to host Olney Central College in a non-conference contest this Wednesday before the Jaguars take on the Lincoln Land Loggers in a four-game series this weekend. Friday’s doubleheader is at Danville Stadium at 1 p.m. while Saturday’s twinbill is in Springfield at 1 p.m.
