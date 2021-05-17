Saturday's linescores
At Danville Stadium
Game 1
Danville Area Community College 16, Illinois Central College 9
Illinois Central; 330; 030; 0; —; 9; 8; 3
Danville Area; 026;701; x; —; 16; 12; 4
WP — Ryan Adams. LP — JD Deany. Two or more hits — ICC: Max Jones 3, Evan Pogioli 2. DACC: Andy Bunton 3, Jonathan Latham 2, Luke Barnes 2, Noah Laurent 2. 2B — ICC: Ben Nofsinger. DACC: Latham Barnes, Laurent, Dawson Johns, Jake Andriole. 3B — ICC: Jones. DACC: Bunton. HR — ICC: Pogioli, Kendal Hofer. RBIs — ICC: Pogioli 3, Hofer 3, Jones 2. DACC: Bunton 5, Laurent 3, Barnes 2, Johns 2, Kyle Bartman.
Game 2
Illinois Central College 6, Danville Area Community College 4
Illinois Central; 220; 000; 020; —; 6; 12; 1
Danville Area; 200; 001; 100; —; 4; 9; 1
WP — TJ Fleita. LP — Brock Moore. Save — John Day. Two or more hits — ICC: Brody Reed 2, Evan Pogioli 2, Tyler Wessels 2, Kendal Hofer 2, Myles Burke 2. DACC: Dustin Dupont 3. 2B — ICC: Wessels, Hofer. DACC: Dupont, Mason Dean. 3B — ICC: Reed. DACC: Chase Vinson. HR — ICC: Wessels. DACC: Dupont. RBIs — ICC: Wessels 2, Pogioli, Hofer, Burke, Ben Nofsinger. DACC: Dupont 2, Bartman.
Records — Illinois Central College 24-28 overall, 15-17 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference. Danville Area Community College 26-16 overall, 20-12 in the M-WAC.
———
Region 24 Tournament
Central District Championship
Wednesday, May 19
Game 1 — No. 4 Danville Area (26-16) vs. No. 5 Illinois Central (24-28), 10 a.m.
Game 2 — No. 3 Heartland (33-20) vs. No. 6 John Wood (24-30), 1 p.m.
Game 3 — No. 2 Parkland (33-15) vs. No. 7 Vincennes (23-29), 4 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 20
Game 5 — No. 1 Lincoln Land (41-10) vs. Game 1 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 6 — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 8 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 21
Game 9 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, noon
Game 10 — Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 11 — Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 22
Game 12 — Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner, noon
Game 13 (if necessary) — Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser (if first loss), 3 p.m.
