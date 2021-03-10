Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.