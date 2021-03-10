DANVILLE — Typically in junior college athletics, you see a player for two years before they move onto to a four-year program.
This year, the Danville Area Community College baseball team almost looks like a four-year program because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five players are this year's roster for the Jaguars are completing their third year at Danville Area Community College but they gained an extra year of eligibility when the 2020 season was halted in March.
"There is definitely some familiar faces this year and I think it's fair to say that these guys are itching to get this season started,'' said Hicks, noting that Thursday's doubleheader with South Suburban College, which will be played at Rent One Park in Marion, will be the first official action for nearly all of his players since last year. "We did get a couple games in during the fall season with Kankakee Community College and we did a 7-game intrasquad World Series but this is a brand new year for these guys.''
While the layoff was difficult, Hicks believes that his players did a good job of training.
"We had an intrasquad game this past weekend, and I believe that our guys his six home runs at Danville Stadium,'' he said, noting that Danville Stadium is one of the bigger ballparks in junior college baseball. "Our third-year sophomores have really matured over the past year and they look like juniors in college.''
Former Danville standout Andy Bunton and former Oakwood standout Chase Vinson are two of the five returning sophomores along with Riley Hershberger, Dylan Henning and Dawson Johns.
Bunton, Vinson, Johns and freshmen Keegan Nickoson and Jake Andriole are expected to be centerpieces in the Jaguars offense, while Hershberger, former Danville standout Jake Stipp, C.J. Backer and Andriole should be the top arms in the DACC rotation.
"Andriole is going to be a two-way player for us,'' Hicks said. "I think he will bat 4-hole for us and we will use his once a week on the mound.
I think we have the most depth this year that we've ever had in our pitching staff,'' said Hicks as he has potentially 19 pitchers on his roster.
Those arms are going to be put to the test as DACC will play four-game series with every Mid-West Athletic Conference team along with eight games against NJCAA Division I programs like Lincoln Trail, Lake Land and Frontier College.
"Our leagues is definitely one of the better ones in junior college baseball,'' said Hicks as Heartland College and Parkland College are currently rated in the NJCAA Division II Poll. "Hopefully those mid-week games against those Division I programs will help prepare us for those conference battles.''
DACC will open the M-WAC season with a four-game set with Spoon River Community College on March 20 and 21 with the Jaguars first home games at Danville Stadium set for 1 p.m. on March 21.
