CAYUGA, Ind. — It’s easy to talk about a program’s culture when the team is winning and having success.
North Vermillion coach Brian Crabtree, who has 89 victories in his nine seasons, continued to stress his program’s culture as the Falcons limped to a 1-9 season.
“For that senior class last year. There were only four of them and we only won 1 game, but what was important, was that we maintained our culture,’’ Crabtree said. “That is going to paid dividends this year.
“A lot of our success is because of the culture and tradition that we carry on from year to year. Each year, we have a new group of seniors come in and pick up from the previous group. If your culture is strong, you will get through the worse times, like we did last year. And when you have some good times, you can maximize that.’’
Crabtree is hopeful that the good times are returning for North Vermillion, which has won five sectional titles in nine years and made two state championship appearances (2014 and 2018).
“Our seniors are really stepping up this season, everyone is committed and everyone is where they need to be on time, every day,’’ said North Vermillion senior Carter Edney. “We just want this year to be different than any other year. This is our senior year and our last year of playing football at North Vermillion.’’
One thing that the Falcons hope is different this season is their health.
At times a year ago, because of either injuries or Covid concerns, North Vermillion had a completely different football team taking the field from week to week.
“It seemed like each week, we were switching positions and changing our players to give us the best opportunity to win,’’ said receiver and defensive back Landon Naylor. “Things were really rough for us offensively, because we are used to a totally different type of football at North Vermillion.’’
Traditionally, the Falcons have ran a no-huddle spread offense but with freshmen quarterbacks and a large group of underclassmen starting on offense, they reverted back to an old-school ground game.
“This year we are going back to the spread and that is going to be a gamechanger,’’ said Naylor, who noted that all of the receivers and running back Jon Martin are seniors with plenty of experience.
Even both quarterbacks for North Vermillion, sophomores Jerome White and Cody Tryon, got starting experience a year ago for the Falcons.
But more important to Crabtree, both quarterbacks were able to participate in the team’s full off-season workouts.
“It wasn’t just the summer, we also have a pretty intense spring program,’’ he said. “We didn’t get to have either one of them last year. Our culture is based on the amount of work that we do and how hard we push these kids during the offseason.
“Our results will be evident by their offseason work.’’
Both Edney and Naylor pointed out that the experienced gained by last year’s freshman and sophomore classes has done nothing but strength the team’s depth.
“Those guys know what its like to play under the lights on Friday nights,’’ Edney said. “So, this year, we shouldn’t have any problems with pregame jitters. The only difference is that we are going to have fans back in the stands.
“Other than that, they know all the terms and what is expected from them.’’
So, what are the expectations?
“Focus and effort on every single play,’’ Edney said. “We didn’t like 1-9 last year and that wasn’t us. We were missing a lot of people and we didn’t have our spread offense.
“Hopefully, everything will be back to normal this year.’’
Naylor, who missed the first three games a year ago because of Covid concerns, admits the team is mindful of the virus.
“We appreciate being back on the field,’’ he said. “We are going to do everything we can to stay here.’’
It’s the same feeling for the coaches, according to Crabtree.
“We all know how hard last year was,’’ he said. “Now that the world isn’t caving in on us every single day, let’s see what we can do.’’
North Vermillion will open the 2021 season on the road this Friday against North Central in a non-conference contest. The first home game for the Falcons will be Friday, Sept. 3 against the Covington Trojans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.