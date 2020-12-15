CAYUGA, Ind. — The Covington wrestling team had no problems on Tuesday, beating North Vermillion 48-18.
Remington Zigler (152 pounds), Alex Black (170), Austin Croucher (182) and Ty Smaltz (220) each won by pin for the Trojans, while Emmett Reynolds (132), Gavin Williamson (145) and Nate Sly (295) were among those that won by forfeit.
Brayden Schrader (160) won the only match by pin for the Falcons, while Wyatt Walters (106) and Gavin Clore (195) won by forfeit.
