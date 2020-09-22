COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team were down 2-0 early against South Newton, but rallied to defeat South Newton in five sets on Tuesday.
Amber Cruser had 15 kills and three aces for the Trojans, who won 23-25, 20-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-12, while Holly Linville had 14 kills, Nai'a Pettit had 13 kills and 20 digs and Erin Reynolds had 25 digs.
The Trojans are now 12-7 and will play at the Bi-County Tournament on Saturday.
