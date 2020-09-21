TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Nai'a Pettit and Amber Cruser each recorded double-doubles for the Covington Trojans but it wasn't enough to bring down the Terre Haute North Patriots in a non-conference volleyball match on Monday night.
Terre Haute North rallied from a 2-1 deficit to beat Covington 25-20, 15-13 in the final two sets to claim the 3-2 victory.
Pettit finished with 14 kills, 13 digs and four service aces, while Cruser had 13 kills and a team-high 21 digs.
Covington's leader in kills was Holly Linville with 15 to go along with 3 service aces, while Karsyn Engle finished with a team-high 49 assists.
The Trojans (11-7) will host South Newton on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.