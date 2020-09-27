VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Covington Trojans defeated the Fountain Central Mustangs 25-19, 25-6 to claim the Bi-County Tournament championship on Saturday.
Covington (14-7 overall) reached the title game with a 25-14, 25-16 victory over Seeger, while Fountain Central defeated Attica 25-20, 25-17 in the other semifinal.
Holly Linville led the way for the Trojans in the title match with eight kills, two blocks and four aces, while Erin Reynolds had six digs and three aces and Karsyn Engle contributed 18 assists.
In the semifinal match, Nai'a Pettit had 13 kills, six digs and three aces against the Patriots, while Engle had 23 assists and five digs.
For Fountain Central in the championship match, Lillie Fishero had five kills, six assists and three aces.
Leading the way for the Mustangs in their semifinal victory was Larissa Bowers with 10 kills, Chloe Golia added five aces while Marley Massey and Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons had 12 and 10 digs respectively.
Statistical leaders for Seeger in its two matches were Riley Shrader with 11 kills and Sophia Ashby had 30 assists.
