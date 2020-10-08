CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team had a slow start, but was able to beat Crawfordsville on Thursday 14-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19.
Holly Linville had 14 kills, four blocks and four aces for the Trojans, while Nai'a Pettit had nine kills, Micah Stonecipher had six kills, Lauren Vale had five kills and Karsyn Engle had 23 digs and 44 assists.
The Trojans are 18-7 overall and will travel to Clinton Prairie on Saturday for a tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.